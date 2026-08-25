Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check India’s Squad, Schedule and Key Players

The Indian women’s cricket team gears up for another challenge in the Asia Cup 2026. After a poor performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the side will be looking to turn things around with different combinations and plans.

Despite having some of the most prominent names in their squad, their performance in the shortest format has not lived up to expectations. However, they have enjoyed significant dominance in the Asia Cup.

The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will kick off on August 28 and run until September 14, 2026, in T20 format. The UAE will host the entire tournament, with all games played at the Dubai International Stadium.

India Women's Squad: Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

Here is India's full 15-member squad with playing roles for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2026.