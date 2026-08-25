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Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check India’s Squad, Schedule and Key Players

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 16:06 IST

India will begin their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign on August 30 against Thailand. Check India’s full squad, schedule, key players, captain, coach and other tournament details. 

India women eye Asia Cup glory in 2026 (Image Source: X.com @BCCIWomen)
India women eye Asia Cup glory in 2026 (Image Source: X.com @BCCIWomen)

The Indian women’s cricket team gears up for another challenge in the Asia Cup 2026. After a poor performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the side will be looking to turn things around with different combinations and plans. 

Despite having some of the most prominent names in their squad, their performance in the shortest format has not lived up to expectations. However, they have enjoyed significant dominance in the Asia Cup.

The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will kick off on August 28 and run until September 14, 2026, in T20 format. The UAE will host the entire tournament, with all games played at the Dubai International Stadium.

India Women's Squad: Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026

Here is India's full 15-member squad with playing roles for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2026. 

No.

Player

Playing Role

1

Harmanpreet Kaur

Batter

2

Smriti Mandhana

Batter

3

Shafali Verma

Batter

4

Pratika Rawal

Batter

5

Bharti Fulmali

Batter

6

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

7

Richa Ghosh

Wicketkeeper

8

G. Kamalini

Wicketkeeper

9

Radha Yadav

Spinner

10

Sree Charani

Spinner

11

Prema Rawat

Leg-spinner

12

Renuka Singh Thakur

Pacer

13

Arundhati Reddy

Pacer

14

Kranti Gaud

Pacer

15

Nandni Sharma

Pacer

India's Schedule at Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India have been placed in Group A alongside Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan. The clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for September 5.

Date

Opponent

Venue

Time (IST)

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Thailand Women

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

8:00 PM IST

Thursday, September 3, 2026

Hong Kong, China Women

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

8:00 PM IST

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Pakistan Women

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

8:00 PM IST

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Key Players to Watch for India

The Indian lineup boasts some of most talented names in T20 cricket. Here are some players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2026.

Player Name

Playing Role

Why to Watch

Smriti Mandhana

Opening Batter

As a stylish left-handed opener, Mandhana has been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. The 30-year-old holds the record for the most runs scored for India in T20Is and carries the responsibility to lead from the top.

Shafali Verma

Top-Order Batter

Known for her aggressive batting style at the top of the order, she can single-handedly turn a match around when she gets going. Given the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, all eyes will be on her to score big once again.

Deepti Sharma

All-rounder

One of the most consistent all-rounders in world cricket, her clever off-break bowling and composed batting make her a crucial double threat for India.

Shree Charani

Slow Left-Arm Spinner

Finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the recent T20 World Cup, this spinner enters in sublime form and can exploit slow surfaces in the UAE exceptionally well.

Renuka Singh Thakur

Pace Bowler

As India's right-arm speedster, she is vital with the new ball during the powerplay, using early overs to create immense pressure on the opposition.

Who is India's Captain for Women’s Asia Cup 2026?

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India at the Asia Cup 2026. She has been captaining the Indian side across all three formats. Harmanpreet led India to their first ODI World Cup title last year.

She also has some brilliant numbers as a batter in T20Is. In 202 matches, she has scored 4,216 runs at an average of 30.

Who is India's Coach at Women’s Asia Cup 2026?

Anmol Mazumdar will be the head coach of the Indian women’s team for this tournament. Under him, India’s performance in white-ball cricket has seen significant improvement. Appointed in 2023, he is known for his calm leadership.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 16:06 IST

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