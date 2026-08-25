Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check India’s Squad, Schedule and Key Players
India will begin their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign on August 30 against Thailand. Check India’s full squad, schedule, key players, captain, coach and other tournament details.
The Indian women’s cricket team gears up for another challenge in the Asia Cup 2026. After a poor performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the side will be looking to turn things around with different combinations and plans.
Despite having some of the most prominent names in their squad, their performance in the shortest format has not lived up to expectations. However, they have enjoyed significant dominance in the Asia Cup.
The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will kick off on August 28 and run until September 14, 2026, in T20 format. The UAE will host the entire tournament, with all games played at the Dubai International Stadium.
India Women's Squad: Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
Here is India's full 15-member squad with playing roles for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2026.
|
No.
|
Player
|
Playing Role
|
1
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Batter
|
2
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
3
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
4
|
Pratika Rawal
|
Batter
|
5
|
Bharti Fulmali
|
Batter
|
6
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
7
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicketkeeper
|
8
|
G. Kamalini
|
Wicketkeeper
|
9
|
Radha Yadav
|
Spinner
|
10
|
Sree Charani
|
Spinner
|
11
|
Prema Rawat
|
Leg-spinner
|
12
|
Renuka Singh Thakur
|
Pacer
|
13
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Pacer
|
14
|
Kranti Gaud
|
Pacer
|
15
|
Nandni Sharma
|
Pacer
India's Schedule at Women’s Asia Cup 2026
India have been placed in Group A alongside Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan. The clash against arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for September 5.
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Time (IST)
|
Sunday, August 30, 2026
|
Thailand Women
|
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|
8:00 PM IST
|
Thursday, September 3, 2026
|
Hong Kong, China Women
|
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|
8:00 PM IST
|
Saturday, September 5, 2026
|
Pakistan Women
|
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|
8:00 PM IST
Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Key Players to Watch for India
The Indian lineup boasts some of most talented names in T20 cricket. Here are some players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2026.
|
Player Name
|
Playing Role
|
Why to Watch
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Opening Batter
|
As a stylish left-handed opener, Mandhana has been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. The 30-year-old holds the record for the most runs scored for India in T20Is and carries the responsibility to lead from the top.
|
Shafali Verma
|
Top-Order Batter
|
Known for her aggressive batting style at the top of the order, she can single-handedly turn a match around when she gets going. Given the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, all eyes will be on her to score big once again.
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
One of the most consistent all-rounders in world cricket, her clever off-break bowling and composed batting make her a crucial double threat for India.
|
Shree Charani
|
Slow Left-Arm Spinner
|
Finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the recent T20 World Cup, this spinner enters in sublime form and can exploit slow surfaces in the UAE exceptionally well.
|
Renuka Singh Thakur
|
Pace Bowler
|
As India's right-arm speedster, she is vital with the new ball during the powerplay, using early overs to create immense pressure on the opposition.
Who is India's Captain for Women’s Asia Cup 2026?
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India at the Asia Cup 2026. She has been captaining the Indian side across all three formats. Harmanpreet led India to their first ODI World Cup title last year.
She also has some brilliant numbers as a batter in T20Is. In 202 matches, she has scored 4,216 runs at an average of 30.
Who is India's Coach at Women’s Asia Cup 2026?
Anmol Mazumdar will be the head coach of the Indian women’s team for this tournament. Under him, India’s performance in white-ball cricket has seen significant improvement. Appointed in 2023, he is known for his calm leadership.
Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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