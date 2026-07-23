CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Dates 2026 Announced - Check Complete Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education,CBSE, has released the schedule for the Class 12 practical supplementary exams, which will begin from July 29, 2026 to August 4, 2026 for all streams. Students who are eligible for the exam can reach out to their respective schools or exam centres by July 27, 2026. More than 2.5 lakh students are going to take the CBSE Class 12 theory supplementary exam on July 28, 2026.

These rules are for the students who are falling into compartment students categorised under Repeat Practical, RP, or Repeat in Both Theory and Practical, RB. Those under the RP status are required to clear only the practical exam, as their earlier theory marks will be taken from the same . And for those students in the RB category must re-attempt both the practical and theory exams.

According to CBSE, regular students will be evaluated at their own schools, whereas private students must report to the assigned supplementary exam centre. Where a centre does not have the necessary lab equipment for a specific subject, the regional office will coordinate and arrange a testing location at a nearby school or exam centre.