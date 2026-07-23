CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Dates 2026 Announced - Check Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Dates 2026 are out. The supplementary practical exams will begin on July 29, 2026. Check out the details below.
The Central Board of Secondary Education,CBSE, has released the schedule for the Class 12 practical supplementary exams, which will begin from July 29, 2026 to August 4, 2026 for all streams. Students who are eligible for the exam can reach out to their respective schools or exam centres by July 27, 2026. More than 2.5 lakh students are going to take the CBSE Class 12 theory supplementary exam on July 28, 2026.
These rules are for the students who are falling into compartment students categorised under Repeat Practical, RP, or Repeat in Both Theory and Practical, RB. Those under the RP status are required to clear only the practical exam, as their earlier theory marks will be taken from the same . And for those students in the RB category must re-attempt both the practical and theory exams.
According to CBSE, regular students will be evaluated at their own schools, whereas private students must report to the assigned supplementary exam centre. Where a centre does not have the necessary lab equipment for a specific subject, the regional office will coordinate and arrange a testing location at a nearby school or exam centre.
Regional offices have been directed by the CBSE board to appoint external examiners for practical exam. Schools and centre superintendents are no longer permitted to independently choose external examiners, as they are restricted to nominating internal examiners from among their own teachers.
Same-Day Upload of Marks Mandatory for Schools
As per CBSE, practical marks must be submitted through the board's official website on the same day of the exam. The official circular mentioned that once uploaded, these marks will be considered final, and requests for any changes will not be done.
Furthermore, schools have been said to provide students with timely notification regarding their practical exam dates and times, and also coordinating closely with regional offices for smooth process of exam to be conducted. Students must bring their admit card along with a copy of their marksheet or results for the practical exams.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.