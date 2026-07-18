CBSE Second Board Result 2026 vs Main Board Result: What Changed, Who Benefitted and What Students Should Know
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 has been declared today, July 18. Check the key differences between the main and second board results, overall pass percentage, improvement statistics, compartment results, and what the new dual-board system means for students.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, July 18, 2026 announced the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results. The overall pass percentage has increased to 96.78 per cent after combining the results of the main and second board examination. A total of 6,63,777 students appeared for the second board examination, of which 5,13,955 appeared for improvement and 1,49,822 for compartment category. Students can now download their scorecard on the official website results.digilocker.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth and admit card. The second board exams, introduced starting this year, gives students an additional opportunity to improve their performance without waiting for the next academic session.
What changed in the second board exam?
Unlike the main board examination conducted earlier this year, the second board examination was optional. The second board exams allow students to improve their scores in up to three subjects or clear compartment subjects within the same academic session instead of waiting for the following year. This is the first time CBSE has implemented the dual-board examination system for Class 10 under the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Who benefited the most?
The second examination primarily benefited students who narrowly missed higher grades in the main examination or wanted better marks for admission to their preferred Class 11 stream. It also helped students in the compartment category, with 78,503 out of 1,49,822 candidates clearing the examination, resulting in a compartment pass percentage of 52.40 per cent, an improvement over last year’s 48.68 per cent. 5,13,955 students had taken the exam under the improvement category to improve their marks from the main board examination. Among them, 3,08,095 students (59.95 per cent) successfully improved their performance.
Check Your CBSE 2nd Board Result Directly Here - CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026
What students should know
Students should compare both their main board and second board scorecards carefully. If they have secured higher marks in the second examination, those improved scores will be reflected in their final result. Students applying for Class 11 admissions should ensure they submit their updated marksheet, wherever required.
Did The New Two-Board System Actually Help Students?
Main Board Result vs Second Board Result
The biggest difference between the two examinations is the opportunity to improve performance. While the main examination recorded students’ initial scores, the second board exam enabled them to take another attempt in eligible subjects. Since CBSE considers the better score of the two examinations for regular students, the second attempt only works in the student’s favour.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.