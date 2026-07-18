CBSE Second Board Result 2026 vs Main Board Result: What Changed, Who Benefitted and What Students Should Know

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, July 18, 2026 announced the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 results. The overall pass percentage has increased to 96.78 per cent after combining the results of the main and second board examination. A total of 6,63,777 students appeared for the second board examination, of which 5,13,955 appeared for improvement and 1,49,822 for compartment category. Students can now download their scorecard on the official website results.digilocker.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth and admit card. The second board exams, introduced starting this year, gives students an additional opportunity to improve their performance without waiting for the next academic session.

Unlike the main board examination conducted earlier this year, the second board examination was optional. The second board exams allow students to improve their scores in up to three subjects or clear compartment subjects within the same academic session instead of waiting for the following year. This is the first time CBSE has implemented the dual-board examination system for Class 10 under the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Who benefited the most?

The second examination primarily benefited students who narrowly missed higher grades in the main examination or wanted better marks for admission to their preferred Class 11 stream. It also helped students in the compartment category, with 78,503 out of 1,49,822 candidates clearing the examination, resulting in a compartment pass percentage of 52.40 per cent, an improvement over last year’s 48.68 per cent. 5,13,955 students had taken the exam under the improvement category to improve their marks from the main board examination. Among them, 3,08,095 students (59.95 per cent) successfully improved their performance.