CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Did the New Two-Board System Actually Help Students?
The CBSE released the results for Second Board examinations today, July 18, 2026. The question now arises, did the new two-board system actually help students? We try to decode the logic and the result behind this initiative, aimed at aligning the hitherto education framework to a more NEP 2020-aligned system.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 of the Second Board Examinations today, July 18, 2026. The results were released for the students who took the improvement examinations for class 10, a new initiative started by the Board in order to align the framework of class 10 board examinations to the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students can access their results through DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in. In a move to integrate the overseas candidates, students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad will also be able to access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker.
The results were a declaring factor for students who took the board exams as an attempt to either improve or clear their examinations. The Main Board Examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, followed by the Second Board Examination from May 15 to 21, 2026 in offline mode across the country and a handful of international centres. According to the framework, the better of the two performances is considered for preparing the final result.
RELATED | CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board LIVE Updates
Was the Two-Board System a Help to the Students?
According to the proposal by the Board officials, the initiative was brought up with the hopes of easing the load and stress of the students from the board examinations. This was an experimental approach by the central board to allow students to have an opportunity to improve their scores and get a ‘second chance’ at achieving better scores to get the subjects of their preference for higher education and maintain a good profile.
It has highly been considered a positive development by the board. The statistics dictate a similar story, the overall pass percentage after combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations of 2026 is observed to be 96.78%. The difference of candidates who improved their performance over the Main Examination is at a staggering 59.95%, a good sign as a pilot event. This signals for the second board initiative as a positive development, and as an approach to make the education system a more advanced and integrated system for the future of our country.
CBSE Class 10 Main Exam 2026 Statistics
Candidates can check the following table to know the exam result statistics of CBSE Class 10 Main Examination Result 2026:
|Category
|Statistics
|Overall Pass Percentage
|93.70%
|Total Candidates Appeared
|24,71,777
|Students Qualified
|23,16,008
|Pass Percentage (Girls)
|94.99%
|Pass Percentage (Boys)
|92.69%
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Statistics
Candidates can check the following table to know the exam result statistics of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026:
|Details
|Statistics
|Total Candidates Registered for Second Board Examination 2026
|6,64,027
|Total Candidates Appeared in Second Board Examination 2026
|6,63,777
|Candidates who Appeared for Improvement
|5,13,955
|Candidates who improved their performance over the Main Examination
|3,08,095 (59.95%)
|Candidates who Appeared in Compartment Category
|1,49,822
|Candidates who passed in the Compartment Category
|78,503 (52.40%)*
Students will need to collect their revised printed Mark Sheet-cum-Passing Certificates as sanctioned by the board, later from their respective schools. Private candidates will also be provided digital academic documents through DigiLocker. Printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses. However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices may collect their printed documents from the examination centres from which they appeared.
In case of any queries, candidates may write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in or contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices or CBSE Tele-Helplines.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.