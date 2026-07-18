CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Did the New Two-Board System Actually Help Students?

Analysis

The CBSE released the results for Second Board examinations today, July 18, 2026. The question now arises, did the new two-board system actually help students? We try to decode the logic and the result behind this initiative, aimed at aligning the hitherto education framework to a more NEP 2020-aligned system.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 of the Second Board Examinations today, July 18, 2026. The results were released for the students who took the improvement examinations for class 10, a new initiative started by the Board in order to align the framework of class 10 board examinations to the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students can access their results through DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in. In a move to integrate the overseas candidates, students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad will also be able to access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker. The results were a declaring factor for students who took the board exams as an attempt to either improve or clear their examinations. The Main Board Examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, followed by the Second Board Examination from May 15 to 21, 2026 in offline mode across the country and a handful of international centres. According to the framework, the better of the two performances is considered for preparing the final result.

RELATED | CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Second Board LIVE Updates Was the Two-Board System a Help to the Students? According to the proposal by the Board officials, the initiative was brought up with the hopes of easing the load and stress of the students from the board examinations. This was an experimental approach by the central board to allow students to have an opportunity to improve their scores and get a ‘second chance’ at achieving better scores to get the subjects of their preference for higher education and maintain a good profile. It has highly been considered a positive development by the board. The statistics dictate a similar story, the overall pass percentage after combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations of 2026 is observed to be 96.78%. The difference of candidates who improved their performance over the Main Examination is at a staggering 59.95%, a good sign as a pilot event. This signals for the second board initiative as a positive development, and as an approach to make the education system a more advanced and integrated system for the future of our country.

CBSE Class 10 Main Exam 2026 Statistics Candidates can check the following table to know the exam result statistics of CBSE Class 10 Main Examination Result 2026: Category Statistics Overall Pass Percentage 93.70% Total Candidates Appeared 24,71,777 Students Qualified 23,16,008 Pass Percentage (Girls) 94.99% Pass Percentage (Boys) 92.69% CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Statistics Candidates can check the following table to know the exam result statistics of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026: Details Statistics Total Candidates Registered for Second Board Examination 2026 6,64,027 Total Candidates Appeared in Second Board Examination 2026 6,63,777 Candidates who Appeared for Improvement 5,13,955 Candidates who improved their performance over the Main Examination 3,08,095 (59.95%) Candidates who Appeared in Compartment Category 1,49,822 Candidates who passed in the Compartment Category 78,503 (52.40%)*