CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 OUT at results.cbse.nic.in; Download Marksheet Online - Link Here

CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result for Class 10 Second Board Examinations today, July 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the second exams can check their scores online and download the provisional marksheet on the official websites of the board. The CBSE result is available on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The result portal - results.cbse.nic.in - is now hosting the link to check marksheets online.

The CBSE 10th Second Board Exams were held from May 15 to 21, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Alternatively, students can also check their results online on DigiLocker app/website and the UMANG App. The Class 10 main examination results were announced on April 16, 2026, at 4:30 PM.

Official Notice: Press Release : CBSE Declares Class X Second Board Examination Results 2026 (380 KB)