CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 OUT at results.cbse.nic.in; Download Marksheet Online - Link Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th Second Board Exam results today, July 18, 2026. Students can now check their provisional marksheets on the official portals such as cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result for Class 10 Second Board Examinations today, July 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the second exams can check their scores online and download the provisional marksheet on the official websites of the board. The CBSE result is available on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The result portal - results.cbse.nic.in - is now hosting the link to check marksheets online.
The CBSE 10th Second Board Exams were held from May 15 to 21, 2026 in offline, pen-and-paper mode. Alternatively, students can also check their results online on DigiLocker app/website and the UMANG App. The Class 10 main examination results were announced on April 16, 2026, at 4:30 PM.
Official Notice: Press Release : CBSE Declares Class X Second Board Examination Results 2026 (380 KB)
How to check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
- Click on the CBSE 10th Second Board Result link.
- Enter your CBSE 10th roll number, school code and date of birth to submit.
- CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 will appear on screen.
- Check your details and download the marksheet for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026
Details Mentioned on CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Marksheets
While downloading the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online scorecards, candidates must ensure that the marksheets contain the following information:
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam type
- Subjects
- Marks
- Grade
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Official Announcement
Candidates can check the following post on X platform by CBSE on the result announcement:
CBSE Class X Second Board Examination 2026 Results Declared— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 18, 2026
Check your result on the DigiLocker Results Portal: https://t.co/Uez4FymzeI
Press Release: https://t.co/TM8nDt12Ih#CBSE #ClassXResults2026 #BoardResults #NEP2020 #DigiLocker pic.twitter.com/Qq3OQc4ZIe
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.