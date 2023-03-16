  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CUET 2023: Over 11 Lakh Students Register, Numbers Expected to Increase Says UGC chief

CUET 2023: Over 11 Lakh Students Register, Numbers Expected to Increase Says UGC chief

CUET 2023: As per reports, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar said that over 11 lakh students have registered for CUET exams and it is expected to increase. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 16, 2023 18:17 IST
CUET UG 2023
CUET UG 2023

CUET 2023: According to the reports, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 examination will be conducted in three shifts instead of two and the merger of CUET with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be announced two years in advance for the students to get prepared.

He also said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) and University Grants Commission (UGC) are prepared to make sure that the second edition of the CUET UG examination is glitch-free. He said that there were several glitches during the exam last year but all the issues have been resolved. Considering the students' experience a backup plan is ready with the extra centres and computers, the UGC chief further added.

CUET UG Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check the Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023