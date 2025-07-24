Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi Opens Postgraduate Admissions for 2025–26; Details Here

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started new postgraduate (PG) admissions for 2025-26 for students who did not take the CUET-PG exam. This gives a second chance to many students to get admission into top PG courses. Students can now apply using their graduation marks if they didn’t appear for CUET.

To apply, students need to visit the official AUD website at aud.delhi.gov.in. A separate admission portal is available just for non-CUET applicants.

Admission Based on Graduation Marks

The university said that admissions through graduation marks (non-CUET) will be done only if seats are still vacant after CUET students are considered. So, non-CUET students still have a good chance to get in, but it's based on seat availability.