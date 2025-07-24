Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi Opens Postgraduate Admissions for 2025–26; Details Here

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started new postgraduate (PG) admissions for 2025-26 for students who did not take the CUET-PG exam. This gives a second chance to many students to get admission into top PG courses. Students can now apply using their graduation marks if they didn’t appear for CUET.
To apply, students need to visit the official AUD website at aud.delhi.gov.in. A separate admission portal is available just for non-CUET applicants.
Admission Based on Graduation Marks
The university said that admissions through graduation marks (non-CUET) will be done only if seats are still vacant after CUET students are considered. So, non-CUET students still have a good chance to get in, but it's based on seat availability.
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD): Application Process
Students can follow the given steps to apply for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD):
Step 1: Go to the official website at aud.delhi.gov.in.
Step 2: In the latest news section, click on the link to register.
Step 3: Register yourself to apply for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi.
Step 4: Pay the required application fee.
Step 5: Submit your documents and download the application form.
