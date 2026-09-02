GATE 2027 Registration Begin Today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in, Check Time, Application Process

GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has released an updated schedule for GATE 2027 registration, and it is confirmed that the official link to fill out the GATE application form on the GOAPS portal (gate2027.iitm.ac.in) will go live by September 2, 2026, at 7:00 PM. This is a nationally conducted entrance examination and offers an entry way for admissions to M.Tech, Ph.D. programmes as well as recruitment in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The eligible applicants for this exam are those who are pursuing their studies in 3rd year or last year of their undergraduate degree course as well as those who have completed their degree in a relevant field of engineering, technology, architecture, science, arts, or humanities.

In order to apply to GATE successfully, the applicant needs to visit the GOAPS portal, register using his/her email ID and mobile number and do the identity authentication, including mandatory integration of DigiLocker and live facial recognition. The applicant needs to upload a scanned copy of the photograph, signature, and valid government photo ID proof, enter academic details, choose the exam papers/test cities and pay the required fee online.