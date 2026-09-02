GATE 2027 Registration Begin Today at gate2027.iitm.ac.in, Check Time, Application Process
GATE 2027: IIT Madras has updated the GATE 2027 registration schedule, activating the online application link on gate2027.iitm.ac.in by September 2, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Aspirants must integrate DigiLocker and complete facial recognition before filling the form. Regular applications close September 27, 2026, and late submissions end October 5, 2026.
GATE 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has released an updated schedule for GATE 2027 registration, and it is confirmed that the official link to fill out the GATE application form on the GOAPS portal (gate2027.iitm.ac.in) will go live by September 2, 2026, at 7:00 PM. This is a nationally conducted entrance examination and offers an entry way for admissions to M.Tech, Ph.D. programmes as well as recruitment in various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The eligible applicants for this exam are those who are pursuing their studies in 3rd year or last year of their undergraduate degree course as well as those who have completed their degree in a relevant field of engineering, technology, architecture, science, arts, or humanities.
In order to apply to GATE successfully, the applicant needs to visit the GOAPS portal, register using his/her email ID and mobile number and do the identity authentication, including mandatory integration of DigiLocker and live facial recognition. The applicant needs to upload a scanned copy of the photograph, signature, and valid government photo ID proof, enter academic details, choose the exam papers/test cities and pay the required fee online.
What is the new GATE 2027 registration date?
According to the announcement made by IIT Madras, the process of online registration for GATE 2027 starts from September 2, 2026. Prior to filling out the application form via the GOAPS website, all aspirants are obliged to update their DigiLocker account to facilitate seamless identity verification. Although there is a change in the process of registration, the rest of the dates remain unchanged. In other words, candidates can apply for GATE exam till September 27, 2026, free of charge. Late applications will be accepted only till October 5, 2026.
How to Apply For GATE 2027 Registration at GOAPS portal
To apply for the GATE 2027 registration portal follow the steps given below:
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Go to gate2027.iitm.ac.in for GOAPS, then register and confirm identity through DigiLocker and facial image registration.
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Enter your full name, address, date of birth, category, and other contact details as mentioned on the photo identity proof issued by the government.
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Enter your information related to the qualifying exam details including name of institute and year of passing.
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Select the main GATE paper, the second paper if applicable, and the preferred examination cities from the list of cities provided.
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Upload scanned copies of a recent passport size photograph, signature, photo ID, and category/pwD certificate as per the required format.
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Verify all the details entered by you, pay the registration fee, and download the confirmation receipt.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.