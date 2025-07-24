Gujarat PGCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in

Gujarat PGCET 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will be announcing the Gujarat PGCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 24, 2025. Students who have applied for the admissions to the MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, MBA and other postgraduate programmes can visit the official website to check the allotment status.
To check the Gujarat PGCET 2025 final seat allotment results candidates must visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Students must note that those allotted seats are to submit the admission fee online until July 27, 2025. The list of vacant seats after the admission process will be displayed on July 28, 2025.
Gujarat PGCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the seat allotment result.
Gujarat PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment (Available Soon)
Steps to Download Gujarat PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
The Gujarat PGCET counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates who have applied for the admissions can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat PGCET
Step 2: Click on the round 1 allotment link
Step 3: Login using the user id and password
Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
