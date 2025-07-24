Gujarat PGCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at gujacpc.admissions.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Gujarat PGCET 2025 final seat allotment results will be announced on the official admission and e-counselling portal today, July 24, 2025. Students who have applied for the admissions can check the result through the link available online.

Jul 24, 2025, 12:02 IST
Gujarat PGCET 2025: The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will be announcing the Gujarat PGCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 24, 2025. Students who have applied for the admissions to the MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, MBA and other postgraduate programmes  can visit the official website to check the allotment status. 

To check the Gujarat PGCET 2025 final seat allotment results candidates must visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Students must note that those allotted seats are to submit the admission fee online until July 27, 2025. The list of vacant seats after the admission process will be displayed on July 28, 2025. 

Gujarat PGCET 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - gujacpc.admissions.nic.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the seat allotment result.

Steps to Download Gujarat PGCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The Gujarat PGCET counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates who have applied for the admissions can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat PGCET

Step 2: Click on the round 1 allotment link

Step 3: Login using the user id and password

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Also Read: MAH HM CET 2025: Maharashtra MAH BHMCET 2025 Final Merit List OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org

 

