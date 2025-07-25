Haryana School Holiday: Schools Closed on July 26 for HSSC CET Exams, Check Details Here

Haryana state government has announced a one day holiday for schools on July 26, 2026. As per the details provided, all government and private schools will remain closed tomorrow, July 26, 2025 for the HSSC Common Eligibility Test to be conducted.

The decision to keep schools closed was confirmed by the state education minister Mahipal Dhanda during his visit to the Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission - HSSC is being conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025. School holiday has been announced for July 26 considering the heightened security and logistical arrangements and to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams with minimal disruptions.

