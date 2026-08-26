Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Begins Today: Check Online Preference Filling Process, Dates and Steps

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 admissions. As per the latest schedule, the online choice/preference filling process for Group A candidates will begin today, August 26, 2026, and continue until August 29, 2026, up to 5:30 PM.

Candidates included in the revised eligible merit list can log in to the official Maharashtra NEET UG counselling portal and submit their preferred courses and colleges for the CAP Round 1 seat allotment. The final merit list and seat matrix have been scheduled for August 25, following the revised counselling timeline.

The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates should fill their preferences carefully as the choices submitted during the specified window will be considered for seat allotment.