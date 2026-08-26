Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Begins Today: Check Online Preference Filling Process, Dates and Steps
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 choice filling begins today, August 26. Check the online preference filling process, important dates, CAP Round 1 allotment schedule and steps to submit college choices.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 admissions. As per the latest schedule, the online choice/preference filling process for Group A candidates will begin today, August 26, 2026, and continue until August 29, 2026, up to 5:30 PM.
Candidates included in the revised eligible merit list can log in to the official Maharashtra NEET UG counselling portal and submit their preferred courses and colleges for the CAP Round 1 seat allotment. The final merit list and seat matrix have been scheduled for August 25, following the revised counselling timeline.
The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling process is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates should fill their preferences carefully as the choices submitted during the specified window will be considered for seat allotment.
Maharashtra NEET UG Choice Filling 2026: Important Dates
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Counselling Event
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Revised Date
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Grievance submission for newly registered candidates
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August 24, 2026, up to 5 PM
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Final Merit List and Seat Matrix
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August 25, 2026
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Online Choice/Preference Filling
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August 26 to 29, 2026, up to 5:30 PM
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CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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August 30, 2026
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Physical Joining at Allotted College
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August 31 to September 4, 2026, up to 5:30 PM
How to Fill Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Online Choices?
- Visit the official website
- Open the NEET UG 2026 section
- Click on the candidate login or online choice/preference filling link
- Enter the required login credentials
- Select the preferred course and college from the available options
- Arrange the selected colleges and courses according to preference
- Review all choices carefully before submitting them
- Lock/submit the preferences within the given timeline
- Download for future reference
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents to Keep Ready
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration details
- Class 10 marksheet/certificate
- Class 12 marksheet/certificate
- Valid identity proof
- Domicile certificate, wherever applicable
- Caste certificate, if applicable
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Non-Creamy Layer certificate, wherever required
- Medical fitness certificate
- Passport-size photographs
- Other documents specified by the CET Cell
Also Check: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card OUT
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.