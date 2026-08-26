NEET PG 2026 Admit Card OUT? Download NEET PG Exam Hall Ticket Today at natboard.edu.in

Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for entry to the examination hall on August 30, 2026.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)has released the NEET PG 2026 admit card today, August 26, 2026 and has now activated the link. Candidates who applied for the examination, scheduled to be held on August 30, can now check and download the hall ticket on the official website natboard.edu.in using their user id and password. Candidates must ensure they print a clear copy of the NEET PG admit card on an A4-size sheet, ideally in color. Ensure to paste your recent passport-size photograph in the marked box and make sure it matches the guidelines. The admit card mentions key details such as exam centre address, examination date and time, reporting time and exam-day instructions.

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Direct Download Link

What After Downloading NEET PG 2026 Admit Card? Important Guidelines

Candidates must ensure that the details mentioned on the hall ticket including candidate’s name, roll number, application ID, photograph are correct.

You should print a clear copy of the NEET PG admit card on an A4-size sheet, ideally in color. Ensure to paste your recent passport-size photograph in the marked box. Make sure it matches the guidelines.

ALSO READ | NBEMS Advises Students Against NEET PG Postponement Posts on X, Says Action May Follow; Admit Card Out

NEET PG 2026 Exam-Day Guidelines

Candidates must know that, in case of power failure during the examination, the exam timer will stop and will only be resumed after the power supply has been restored. This will ensure the candidate does not lose his important time.