NEET PG 2026 Admit Card OUT? Download NEET PG Exam Hall Ticket Today at natboard.edu.in
The NEET PG 2026 admit card has been released at natboard.edu.in on August 26. Candidates can download the hall ticket using their user id and password through the official NBEMS login portal or the direct link provided here.
NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)has released the NEET PG 2026 admit card today, August 26, 2026 and has now activated the link. Candidates who applied for the examination, scheduled to be held on August 30, can now check and download the hall ticket on the official website natboard.edu.in using their user id and password. Candidates must ensure they print a clear copy of the NEET PG admit card on an A4-size sheet, ideally in color. Ensure to paste your recent passport-size photograph in the marked box and make sure it matches the guidelines. The admit card mentions key details such as exam centre address, examination date and time, reporting time and exam-day instructions.
How To Download NEET PG 2026 Admit Card?
- Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and then click on “NEET PG” section.
- On the homepage, click on "application link" and then on "to login."
- Enter your user id and password.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for entry to the examination hall on August 30, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Direct Download Link
#neetpg2026 pic.twitter.com/6QaMCZSGiH— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 26, 2026
What After Downloading NEET PG 2026 Admit Card? Important Guidelines
Candidates must ensure that the details mentioned on the hall ticket including candidate’s name, roll number, application ID, photograph are correct.
You should print a clear copy of the NEET PG admit card on an A4-size sheet, ideally in color. Ensure to paste your recent passport-size photograph in the marked box. Make sure it matches the guidelines.
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NEET PG 2026 Exam-Day Guidelines
Candidates must know that, in case of power failure during the examination, the exam timer will stop and will only be resumed after the power supply has been restored. This will ensure the candidate does not lose his important time.
- Reach the exam centre on time: Candidates should report well before the prescribed reporting time to avoid last-minute delays.
- Carry essential documents: Bring the NEET PG admit card and a valid original photo ID proof as specified by the exam authorities.
- Check the exam centre beforehand: Candidates are advised to familiarise themselves with the location and plan their route in advance.
- Avoid prohibited items: Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, electronic gadgets, bags or other restricted items into the examination hall.
- Follow the dress code and security instructions: Candidates must comply with the examination authority’s guidelines during entry and security checks.
- Follow invigilator instructions: Listen carefully to all instructions given at the test centre and before the examination begins.
- Read on-screen instructions carefully: Check the instructions displayed on the computer before starting the test.
- Stay calm during the exam: Manage time carefully and avoid unnecessary stress while attempting the questions.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.