Mumbai University BA Semester 5 revised exam schedule released, check dates here

Mumbai University Exam Dates 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the revised schedule for semester exams that were postponed due to heavy rains. The exams that have been postponed are papers for third-year bachelor of arts (TYBA) semester 5 and some remaining exams. The time and venue of the Mumbai University exams are the same. The university had cancelled all the exams scheduled for July 20, 2023.

Mumbai University Dates 2023

The students appearing for the exam can check the below-revised schedule for BA Third year semester 5 papers which were earlier scheduled for July 20.

Subjects Revised Dates Old Dates BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A0014) July 26, 2023 July 20, 2023 BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A00145) July 28, 2023 July 26, 2023 Remaining papers July 31, 2023 July 20, 2023

Maharashtra Schools Closed in Raigad District

The Raigad District Collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges amid rainfall. Maharashtra is witnessing heavy rains owing to which some parts of the state are waterlogged. The Indian Metrological Department, IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad District.

On July 22, 2023, the Regional Metrological Department, Mumbai also released the district forecast and warning for the next 5 days. As per the notice, the Raigad district along with Ratnagiri and Sindhugurh are categorised in orange alert and are likely to face heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places until July 26, 2023.

