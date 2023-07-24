  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mumbai University BA Semester 5 revised exam schedule released, check dates here

Mumbai University BA Semester 5 revised exam schedule released, check dates here

Mumbai University Exam Dates 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the revised dates for BA semester exams that were postponed due to heavy rains. Check MU new dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 24, 2023 19:19 IST
Mumbai University BA Semester 5 revised exam schedule
Mumbai University BA Semester 5 revised exam schedule

Mumbai University Exam Dates 2023: The University of Mumbai has released the revised schedule for semester exams that were postponed due to heavy rains. The exams that have been postponed are papers for third-year bachelor of arts (TYBA) semester 5 and some remaining exams. The time and venue of the Mumbai University exams are the same. The university had cancelled all the exams scheduled for July 20, 2023. 

Mumbai University Dates 2023 

The students appearing for the exam can check the below-revised schedule for BA Third year semester 5 papers which were earlier scheduled for July 20.

Subjects 

Revised Dates

Old Dates 

BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A0014)

July 26, 2023

July 20, 2023

BA semester 5 papers (except 3A00135 and 3A00145)

July 28, 2023

July 26, 2023

Remaining papers 

July 31, 2023

July 20, 2023

Maharashtra Schools Closed in Raigad District

The Raigad District Collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges amid rainfall. Maharashtra is witnessing heavy rains owing to which some parts of the state are waterlogged. The Indian Metrological Department, IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad District. 

On July 22, 2023, the Regional Metrological Department, Mumbai also released the district forecast and warning for the next 5 days. As per the notice, the Raigad district along with Ratnagiri and Sindhugurh are categorised in orange alert and are likely to face heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places until July  26, 2023. 

Also Read: Maharashtra Schools Closed Today in Raigad District; IMD Issues Orange Alert
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023