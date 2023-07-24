Maharashtra Schools Closed Today in Raigad District; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Maharashtra Schools Closed: As per the media reports, the Raigad District Collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges amid rainfall. Maharashtra is witnessing heavy rains owing to which some parts of the state are waterlogged. The Indian Metrological Department, IMD has issued an orange alert for Raigad District.

On July 22, 2023, the Regional Metrological Department, Mumbai also released the district forecast and warning for the next 5 days. As per the notice, the Raigad district along with Ratnagiri and Sindhugurh are categorised in orange alert and are likely to face heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places until July 26, 2023.

Check Out Official Tweet Here

Kerala Schools Closed

In view of the safety of students, and keeping in view the heavy rainfall and orange alert, the authorities have announced holidays for professional colleges and Anganwadis in the Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts. However, the faculty and students must note that the holidays do not apply to pre-scheduled or PSC exams.

For Kannurt, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasarkode, IMD has issued an orange alert, and for Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, a yellow alert.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Gujarat. According to the IMD, Gujarat will have "heavy to very heavy rainfall" today, and the districts of Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Valsad will also experience heavy precipitation.

However, there has been no update regarding the request to close Gujarat's colleges and schools. Any formally announced updates will be announced here. Parents, teachers, and students are asked to maintain their composure and wait for the news.

Also Read: School Holiday in Kerala, Karnataka Due to Heavy Rainfall, Check List of Districts Here