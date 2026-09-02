NCERT Foundation Day: New Textbooks For Classes 1-9, Focus On AI And Multilingual Education

NCERT marked its 66th Foundation Day in New Delhi on September 1, with Education Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighting new textbooks for Classes 1 to 9, multilingual education, AI awareness and technology-based learning. Textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 are being prepared in 22 languages, while new facilities including a Robotics Learning Centre and Translation Lab were also highlighted.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) marked its 66th Foundation Day in New Delhi on September 1, with Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighting the organisation’s role in shaping school education and preparing students for the changing needs of the future. Speaking at the celebrations at the NCERT headquarters on September 1, Joshi said that NCERT has played an important role in India’s education system for more than six decades through textbooks, learning materials and curriculum frameworks. He called for NCERT to become more innovative, inclusive, research-driven and future-ready. The minister also spoke about the changes being introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said the policy focuses on the overall development of students, creativity, critical thinking, experiential learning and competency-based education.

Joshi highlighted NCERT’s work on the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. He also pointed to the development of new textbooks for Classes 1 to 9 as part of the ongoing changes in school education. NCERT Textbooks To Be Prepared In 22 Languages A major focus of the celebrations was multilingual education. According to the Ministry of Education, textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 are being prepared in all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. NCERT is also working on 121 primers in different Indian languages, including 93 tribal languages. The new textbooks are intended to make learning more engaging and relevant for students while also keeping them connected with India’s heritage.

The minister said Indian Knowledge Systems are being included across the textbooks. The move is aimed at making learning more closely connected with India’s languages, culture and knowledge traditions. 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟔𝟔 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 & 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 | 𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓@𝟔𝟔



A day of celebration, reflection and new beginnings as NCERT marked its 66th Foundation Day.



From honouring a rich legacy of knowledge and learning to embracing innovation and new… pic.twitter.com/8XWXYMdnfd — NCERT (@ncert) September 2, 2026 Focus On AI And Digital Skills The growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education was another key point raised during the event. Joshi said NCERT needs to continue strengthening its research and use of technology as AI becomes increasingly important in education and society.

He stressed the need for students to develop digital literacy, AI awareness, critical thinking, problem-solving and innovation skills. At the same time, he highlighted the importance of students’ mental well-being. According to the minister, curriculum-based interventions, psychosocial support and teacher training can play an important role in supporting students’ mental health and overall development. Robotics Learning Centre, Translation Lab Launched During the Foundation Day celebrations, the Union Education Minister highlighted several new facilities at NCERT. These included a Robotics Learning Centre, a Translation Lab and an upgraded Television Studio. The facilities are expected to support technology-based learning, education in Indian languages and the creation of educational content. Joshi also inaugurated the newly constructed Gate No. 2 complex and a theme park at the NCERT campus.