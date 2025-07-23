NEET UG 2025 Guidelines: MCC Issues New Rules for PWD Candidates, Check Official Notice Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made new rules for students with disabilities (PwBD) who want to take admission in MBBS through NEET UG 2025. Now, all PwBD students must get a fresh disability certificate from one of the 16 special centers approved by MCC.
This rule comes after a Supreme Court order and new guidelines from the National Medical Commission (NMC). It will help check disabilities in a fair and proper way.
Students must also carry their UDID card and important documents when they visit the centre. These new rules are made to help students with disabilities get admission easily and clearly.
What’s New in MCC NEET 2025 Guidelines for PwBD Students?
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made new changes to the NEET 2025 rules for students with disabilities (PwBD). These changes were made after a Supreme Court order in the Om Rathod vs Union of India case.
Now, the way disabilities are checked has changed. The old method is gone. A new method called the "function-based approach" is now used. This new way follows the Disability Rights Law of 2016 and a government rule shared in March 2024 by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
These updated guidelines will help make the admission process more fair and correct for all students with disabilities.
Who Can Get Admission Under the PwBD Quota in NEET UG 2025?
To get a seat under the PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) quota in NEET UG 2025, students must follow these steps:
-
First, pass the NEET UG 2025 exam.
-
Have a valid UDID card (Yellow or above) given by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).
-
Fill and sign a special affidavit form based on their type of disability (Appendix A to F).
-
Go to one of the 16 MCC-approved disability centres for a check-up.
Only students who get a certificate from these centres will be allowed to take a PwBD seat during All India Quota (AIQ) counselling.
Documents Needed for PwBD Certificate for NEET UG 2025
If you are a PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) student and want a certificate for NEET UG 2025, make sure to carry these documents when visiting a disability centre:
-
NEET UG 2025 result
-
UDID card (must be Yellow category or higher; not for visual disability)
-
Self-certification form (Appendix A)
-
Affidavit that matches your type of disability (Appendix B to F)
At the centre, a special medical board will check your physical abilities—like how you walk, use your hands, or communicate—based on your disability type. These checks help make sure you get the right support during admission.
New Rules for PwBD Assessment in NEET UG 2025
The new disability rules for NEET UG 2025 focus on what a student can do (function), not just how much disability they have (percentage). Special forms are used to check different types of disabilities, like hearing, hand or leg issues, mental health, eyesight, and more.
Students may need to show if they can write, walk, or understand medical words, depending on their condition.
For Visual and Other Disabilities:
-
Students with low vision must bring their own vision aids for testing.
-
Students with conditions like Thalassemia, Hemophilia, Autism, or Mental Illness must fill out Appendix A and also bring special forms related to their illness (Appendix B to F).
Validity of the Certificate:
-
The disability certificate is valid only for the 2025–26 session.
-
For State Quota seats (85%), students can get certificates from State Disability Boards, but the rules must match the NMC guidelines.
Where Can You Get the Certificate?
Some important centres include:
-
Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi
-
IPGMER, Kolkata
-
Grant Medical College, Mumbai
-
AIIMS, Nagpur
-
Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi
-
AIISH Mysuru – for hearing and speech-related issues
These centres will check your abilities and give the final certificate needed for NEET UG 2025 counselling.
