NEET UG 2025 Guidelines: MCC Issues New Rules for PWD Candidates, Check Official Notice Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made new rules for students with disabilities (PwBD) who want to take admission in MBBS through NEET UG 2025. Now, all PwBD students must get a fresh disability certificate from one of the 16 special centers approved by MCC.

This rule comes after a Supreme Court order and new guidelines from the National Medical Commission (NMC). It will help check disabilities in a fair and proper way.

Students must also carry their UDID card and important documents when they visit the centre. These new rules are made to help students with disabilities get admission easily and clearly.

What’s New in MCC NEET 2025 Guidelines for PwBD Students?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made new changes to the NEET 2025 rules for students with disabilities (PwBD). These changes were made after a Supreme Court order in the Om Rathod vs Union of India case.