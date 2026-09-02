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NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling LIVE: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at mcc.nic.in; Check Process & Latest Updates

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Sep 2, 2026, 15:34 IST

The Medical Council Committee will soon start the NEET UG Round 2 Registration 2026. Check how to apply for round 2 counselling and registration process, choice filling, seat allotment, fees, and important latest updates.


NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling LIVE: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at mcc.nic.in; Check Process & Latest Updates
NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling LIVE: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at mcc.nic.in; Check Process & Latest Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins September 3 and Ends on September 8.
  • Students can also fill their choices after they have registered.
  • Candidates who chose float option and want upgrade in round 1 or were not allotted seat may register.

NEET Counselling 2026 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for NEET UG Round 2 counselling on September 3, 2026. Candidates who were not allotted a seat or opted for “Float” option during round 1 and want an upgrade can register for the counselling session on the official website, mcc.nic.in. They may fill their preferred choice of institute and courses such as MBBS, BDS also. The registration window will close on September 8, 2026, at 3 pm. 

Before registering, candidates must ensure to check the seat matrix released by MCC. The seat matrix will help students to better choose their preferred college and courses as per the availability of seats. 

NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix Download Link For MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing Seats

How To Register For NEET UG Round 2 Counselling?

  • Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, and click on “New Registration For UG Counselling 2026” under the “Candidate Activity Board.”
  • Enter your NEET UG roll number and password and click on “Sign in.”
  • Submit the required documents and details.
  • You will be successfully registered.

Once registered, candidates can log in and fill in their preferred choices of institutes and courses, including MBBS, BDS and other eligible medical courses, until 10 am on September 9. Students can lock their filled choices from September 8 at 4 pm until 10 am on September 9, 2026. 

The seat allotment result will be released on September 11, and candidates will be allowed to report to or join their allotted college between September 12 and September 18, 2026. 

Who Should Not Apply For NEET Round 2 Registration?

Candidates who opted for the “Freeze” option after being allotted a seat in Round 1 and wish to retain that seat should not participate in Round 2 for an upgrade. A Freeze candidate’s Round 1 seat is retained and they are not considered for upgradation in the next round. 

Candidates who have already secured and joined a Round 1 seat and do not wish to upgrade should also avoid registering for Round 2. On the other hand, candidates who opted for “Float” in Round 1 can participate in Round 2 for seat upgradation, subject to MCC’s rules. 

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Sep 2, 2026, 15:34 IST

    NEET Counselling Live: Round 1 Schedule

    • Physical reporting by Freeze category candidates: Up to 5 PM on August 31, 2026
    • Submission of willingness for upgradation (FLOAT): Up to 12 noon on August 31, 2026
    • Document uploading by FLOAT candidates: Up to 2 PM on August 31, 2026
    • Publication of List of allotted candidates of Round-1 whose document verification is pending (institute wise): Up to 4 PM on August 31, 2026
    • Institute-level document verification: Up to 6 PM on August 31, 2026
    • Re-uploading corrected documents: Up to 11:59 PM on August 31, 2026
    • Institute confirmation/cancellation of admission: Up to 11 AM on September 1, 2026
    • Checking final admission status: After 12:30 PM on September 1, 2026 
  • Sep 2, 2026, 15:26 IST

    NEET UG Round 2 Registration Live Updates: Locked Choices Cannot Change

    Candidates must ensure they lock the choices on time and once locked, they will not be allowed to rearrange or make changes to the choices entered. The seats are allotted on the basis of choices entered, availability of seats and the applications received.


  • Sep 2, 2026, 15:14 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Choice-Filling

    Students must ensure that they check the seat matrix released by MCC for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats before filling their preferred choice of institutes and courses. 

    The seat matrix helps students better know their preferred choice of institues based on the availability of the seats there. 

  • Sep 2, 2026, 14:55 IST

    NEET UG Counselling Registration: Select Seats In Order of Preference

    Candidates must ensure that they select the number of seats in order of their preference. They will also be required to select the preferred course such as MBBS, BDS and other medical courses. 

  • Sep 2, 2026, 14:48 IST

    NEET Counselling Live Updates: Round 2 Complete Schedule

    Registration/Payment 

    September 3 to September 8, 2026

    Choice Filling/ Locking

    September 3 to September 9, 2026

    Processing of Seat Allotment 

    September 9 to 10, 2026

    Result 

    September 11, 2026

    Reporting/ Joining 

    September 12 to 18, 2026

    Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes 

    September 19, 2026
  • Sep 2, 2026, 14:47 IST

    NEET UG Round 2 Registration: Who Should Register?

    Candidates who opted for the round 1 float option and wanted an upgrade must register for the NEET round 2 counselling registration. Those who were not allotted seat in the previous round must also register. 

  • Sep 2, 2026, 14:46 IST

    NEET UG Counselling Registration: Round 2 Choice-Filling, Registration Begins September 3

    The NEET UG round 2 choice-filling and registration will begin on September 3 at mcc.nic.in. Students can apply or fill their preferred choices using their NEET UG roll number, application number and password. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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