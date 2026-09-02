NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling LIVE: Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at mcc.nic.in; Check Process & Latest Updates

NEET Counselling 2026 Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration process for NEET UG Round 2 counselling on September 3, 2026. Candidates who were not allotted a seat or opted for “Float” option during round 1 and want an upgrade can register for the counselling session on the official website, mcc.nic.in. They may fill their preferred choice of institute and courses such as MBBS, BDS also. The registration window will close on September 8, 2026, at 3 pm.

Before registering, candidates must ensure to check the seat matrix released by MCC. The seat matrix will help students to better choose their preferred college and courses as per the availability of seats.

NEET UG 2026 Seat Matrix Download Link For MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing Seats

How To Register For NEET UG Round 2 Counselling?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in, and click on “New Registration For UG Counselling 2026” under the “Candidate Activity Board.”

Enter your NEET UG roll number and password and click on “Sign in.”

Submit the required documents and details.

You will be successfully registered.

Once registered, candidates can log in and fill in their preferred choices of institutes and courses, including MBBS, BDS and other eligible medical courses, until 10 am on September 9. Students can lock their filled choices from September 8 at 4 pm until 10 am on September 9, 2026.

The seat allotment result will be released on September 11, and candidates will be allowed to report to or join their allotted college between September 12 and September 18, 2026.

Who Should Not Apply For NEET Round 2 Registration?

Candidates who opted for the “Freeze” option after being allotted a seat in Round 1 and wish to retain that seat should not participate in Round 2 for an upgrade. A Freeze candidate’s Round 1 seat is retained and they are not considered for upgradation in the next round.

Candidates who have already secured and joined a Round 1 seat and do not wish to upgrade should also avoid registering for Round 2. On the other hand, candidates who opted for “Float” in Round 1 can participate in Round 2 for seat upgradation, subject to MCC’s rules.