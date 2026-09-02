UP NEET Counselling 2026: Seat Matrix Released at upneet.gov.in; Check Round 1 MBBS/BDS College-Wise Vacant Seat List PDF Here
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the tentative seat matrix for the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling 2026 on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The seat allotment results will be released on September 8, 2026.
UP NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the tentative seat matrix for the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling 2026. Candidates can check the college-wise seat availability on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The seat allotment results will be released on September 8, 2026, and candidates can check the list of college-wise number of vacant seats for the undergraduate admissions.
Details Mentioned on UP NEET Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix PDF
Students must look for the following list of details in the UP NEET Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix PDF:
- MBBS /BDS course
- Number of seats available
- Seat category
- Reservation category
- Name of medical or dental college
- Government or private institution
RELATED | UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Reopens; Check Revised Schedule, Policy, Eligibility and Steps to Apply
How to check UP NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 PDF?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check UP NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
- Under ‘NOTIFICATION’, click on “TENTATIVE SEAT MATRIX FOR - UP NEET UG COUNSELING FOR MBBS/BDS ROUND-1 -2026”
- Check the college-wise seat distribution and download PDF for future reference.
Official Notification: TENTATIVE SEAT MATRIX FOR - UP NEET UG COUNSELING FOR MBBS/BDS ROUND-1 -2026
What after Release of UP NEET Seat Matrix 2026 PDF?
Now that the seat matrix document has been released, candidates can make a sound choice of selecting their desired college and course best suiting their category and programme requirement. Candidates now will need to wait for the seat allotment result online, scheduled to be announced on September 8, 2027. The seat allotment letters will allow candidates to appear for further admission and counselling processes.
How to download UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Letter?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Letter:
- Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in
- Under ‘Allotted Candidate List’, click on the required link:
- UP NEET PG Counseling For MDS (Dental)-2026
- UP NEET UG Counseling -2026
- Log in using your log in credentials
- In the dashboard, click on the link for the allotment letter
- UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Letter will appear
- Check your details and download for counselling purposes
Candidates are advised to keep the counseling letter for further admission processes. The letter is an important document for further steps.
Also Read: Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at dme.assam.gov.in Today, PDF Direct Link Here
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.