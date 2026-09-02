UP NEET Counselling 2026: Seat Matrix Released at upneet.gov.in; Check Round 1 MBBS/BDS College-Wise Vacant Seat List PDF Here

UP NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has released the tentative seat matrix for the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling 2026. Candidates can check the college-wise seat availability on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The seat allotment results will be released on September 8, 2026, and candidates can check the list of college-wise number of vacant seats for the undergraduate admissions.

Details Mentioned on UP NEET Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix PDF

Students must look for the following list of details in the UP NEET Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix PDF:

MBBS /BDS course

Number of seats available

Seat category

Reservation category

Name of medical or dental college

Government or private institution

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