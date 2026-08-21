UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2025-26: Portal Reopens September 1, About 3.16 Lakh Students to Get Benefits

The government of Uttar Pradesh has made an announcement for reopening the scholarship portal from September 1, 2026. It is beneficial for those who have missed their scholarships and fees refund from 2025-26 due to certain issues with regard to technical or other paperwork errors. The scholarship amount will be provided to deserving students through Post-Matric Scholarship by direct credit to their bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System, PFMS, from September 29 to October 2, 2026.

Important Dates to Remember

Event Date Portal Reopening September 1st Scholarship Money Transfer September 29 - October 2, 2026

The Post-Matric Scholarship is meant for all students. The move by the Government of Uttar Pradesh is beneficial for the students belonging to all communities like Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, General Category and minorities.