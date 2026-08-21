UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2025-26: Portal Reopens September 1, About 3.16 Lakh Students to Get Benefits
UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government is reopening its scholarship portal on September 1, 2026, to assist students who missed out on 2025-26 post-matric scholarships and fee reimbursements due to technical or paperwork issues.
The government of Uttar Pradesh has made an announcement for reopening the scholarship portal from September 1, 2026. It is beneficial for those who have missed their scholarships and fees refund from 2025-26 due to certain issues with regard to technical or other paperwork errors. The scholarship amount will be provided to deserving students through Post-Matric Scholarship by direct credit to their bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System, PFMS, from September 29 to October 2, 2026.
Important Dates to Remember
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Event
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Date
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Portal Reopening
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September 1st
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Scholarship Money Transfer
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September 29 - October 2, 2026
The Post-Matric Scholarship is meant for all students. The move by the Government of Uttar Pradesh is beneficial for the students belonging to all communities like Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, General Category and minorities.
According to Asim Arun, Social Welfare Minister, the government has decided to make sure that no student misses out on his scholarship. They are working to ensure that money or computer issues do not stop any student from their studies.
UP Post-Matric Scholarship: Scholarship to benefit 3.16 Lakh Students
More than 3.16 Lakh students have missed the chance of getting scholarship due to some technical problems in the year 2025-26. These include around 31,836 students from the government schools, 37,795 from aided schools and above 2,46,426 from the private institutions. According to Sanjeev Singh, Director of Social Welfare Department, payment directly to the bank account of the students would be simpler to trace.
Also Read: CBSE OSM Evaluation: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response, 1.68 Lakh Students Re-evaluated
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.