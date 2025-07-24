Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Open, Apply at uptac.admissions.nic.in

UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling window is now open. Students can enter the choices for the first round of allotment until July 28, 2025. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 24, 2025, 17:34 IST
UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling
UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling has commenced the UPTAC BTech counselling choice filling procedure. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can enter the choices for the allotment round through the link on the website. 

The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the allotment is July 28, 2025. When entering the choices students must make sure they enter the options in the order of preference for allotment. Students will be allotted seats based on the number of seats available, marks scored and the choices entered by students.

UPTAC BTech Counselling choice filling link is available on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the choice filling process.

UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Choice Filling - Click Here

Steps to Enter the Choices for Allotment

The UPTAC BTech counselling choice filling link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTAC Counselling

Step 2: Click on the choice filling link

Step 3: Login using the type of registration, JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: Enter the choice of colleges for admissions

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on submit

UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Allotment Result

The UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on July 30, 2025. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission with all required documents. 

Also Read: TS ECET 2025 Admission: Telangana ECET Spot Round Registration Begins; Last Date July 25

Sherin Tressa Tomy
