UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Open, Apply at uptac.admissions.nic.in

UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling has commenced the UPTAC BTech counselling choice filling procedure. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can enter the choices for the allotment round through the link on the website.
The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the allotment is July 28, 2025. When entering the choices students must make sure they enter the options in the order of preference for allotment. Students will be allotted seats based on the number of seats available, marks scored and the choices entered by students.
UPTAC BTech Counselling choice filling link is available on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the choice filling process.
UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Choice Filling - Click Here
Steps to Enter the Choices for Allotment
The UPTAC BTech counselling choice filling link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for allotment
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTAC Counselling
Step 2: Click on the choice filling link
Step 3: Login using the type of registration, JEE Main application number and password
Step 4: Enter the choice of colleges for admissions
Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on submit
UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Allotment Result
The UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on July 30, 2025. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission with all required documents.
