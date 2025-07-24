UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Open, Apply at uptac.admissions.nic.in

UPTAC BTech Counselling 2025: Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling has commenced the UPTAC BTech counselling choice filling procedure. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can enter the choices for the allotment round through the link on the website.

The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the allotment is July 28, 2025. When entering the choices students must make sure they enter the options in the order of preference for allotment. Students will be allotted seats based on the number of seats available, marks scored and the choices entered by students.

UPTAC BTech Counselling choice filling link is available on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the choice filling process.