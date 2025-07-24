TS ECET 2025 Admission: Telangana ECET Spot Round Registration Begins; Last Date July 25

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the TGECET 2025 Spot Round Registration from today, 24th July. If candidates want to join BE, BTech, or BPharm courses through lateral entry, this is candidates last chance to apply. The last date to register is July 25, 2025. Students can apply online at tgecetd.nic.in. Spot admissions will take place on July 26, 2025, at different colleges.
Who Can Apply for TG ECET 2025 Spot Round?
Check the given information to know who can apply for TG ECET 2025:
-
Entrance exam score is not required to apply.
-
But those who have passed the TGECET 2025 exam will be given first preference.
-
If any seats are still empty, students who have at least 44.5% marks in their Diploma or BSc (with Math) can also get admission.
First, all diploma holders will be considered for admission into BE, BTech, and BPharm courses. After that, students with BSc degrees in Math will be considered for the remaining seats.
Important Note: 85% of the seats are reserved for local students from the ‘OU Area’ (Osmania University region).
Documents Need to Carry for TGECET 2025 Final Phase
All students must bring their original certificates and photocopies during the final admission. Students also have to submit their Transfer Certificate (TC) at the college. Check the full list of certificates needed:
-
Diploma or BSc original certificate
-
Marksheets of all 3 years
-
Study certificate
-
TGECET 2025 rank card
-
TGECET 2025 hall ticket
-
Residence certificate
-
Caste certificate (only if it applies)
TGECET 2025 Spot Round Fees
Candidates who are planning to take part in the TGECET 2025 spot round will need to pay a processing fee. The amount they pay depends on whether they qualified for the exam or not.
-
Students who clear the TGECET 2025 exam have to pay Rs 1,300.
-
Students who didn’t give or pass the exam, they need to pay a fee of Rs 2,100.
-
Students selected in the spot round will not get any tuition fee refund or reimbursement.
