TS ECET 2025 Admission: Telangana ECET Spot Round Registration Begins; Last Date July 25

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the TGECET 2025 Spot Round Registration from today, 24th July. If candidates want to join BE, BTech, or BPharm courses through lateral entry, this is candidates last chance to apply. The last date to register is July 25, 2025. Students can apply online at tgecetd.nic.in. Spot admissions will take place on July 26, 2025, at different colleges.

Who Can Apply for TG ECET 2025 Spot Round?

Check the given information to know who can apply for TG ECET 2025:

Entrance exam score is not required to apply.

But those who have passed the TGECET 2025 exam will be given first preference.

If any seats are still empty, students who have at least 44.5% marks in their Diploma or BSc (with Math) can also get admission.

First, all diploma holders will be considered for admission into BE, BTech, and BPharm courses. After that, students with BSc degrees in Math will be considered for the remaining seats.