UPTAC Counselling 2026: AKTU BTech Admission Without JEE Main, 74,000 Engineering Seats Open in 2026
UPTAC Counselling 2026: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) offers B.Tech admissions through UPTAC. While regular counselling prioritizes JEE Main merit ranks, special counselling rounds and institutional management quotas enable direct 10+2 PCM merit-based admissions (minimum 45% aggregate; 40% for SC/ST) to fill vacant seats across affiliated private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
UPTAC Counselling 2026: The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) makes use of the centralized system of admissions for B.Tech engineering courses through Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) at its large number of constituent and affiliated private institutions. Though the main counseling sessions are based on the evaluation of the merit ranks of the candidates in the national level entrance tests with special preference given to JEE Main merit rankers, there are provisions for alternative entry processes to ensure full utilisation of seats at state technical institutes.
In case the candidates do not apply to national entrance exams or could not obtain seats allotted in the first few counselling rounds, UPTAC organises special rounds of counselling sessions. The special counselling rounds provide special entry options to those candidates who have not appeared in the JEE/CUET entrance exams to secure vacant engineering seats based on the merit of 10+2 PCM marks. Candidates need to have at least 45% marks in aggregate in 10+2 (or 40% marks for SC/ST candidates) to be eligible for admission under direct and special counselling rounds for the B.Tech programme.
How to Apply for the UPTAC Special Round 2026?
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Visit the official counseling website (uptac.admissions.nic.in or uptac.samarth.edu.in).
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Enroll yourself in the Special Round counseling process and pay the necessary enrollment fee, along with filling the form with all the relevant details of your personal and 10+2 qualification.
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Upload the scanned copy of your 10th & 12th mark sheets, category/ domicile certificate, and photo ID proof.
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Enter your choice of AKTU affiliated engineering colleges and B.Tech specialization from the seat matrix.
UPTAC Counselling 2026: Seat Breakdown & Quota Structure
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Admission Channel
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Sanctioned Quota
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Admission Basis
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State Quota (UP Domicile)
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85% of total seats
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JEE Main Ranks via UPTAC Counselling
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All India Quota (AIQ)
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20% of sanctioned seats
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Open to non-UP candidates via JEE Main
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Management / NRI Quota
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15% in private colleges
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Direct 10+2 merit-based admission at institute level
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Special Rounds (Vacant Seats)
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Remaining vacant seats
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Open to 10+2 PCM merit candidates without JEE Main
UPTAC / AKTU B.Tech Admissions 2026: Key Highlights
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Special Round / Direct Admission Window: Engineering seats left vacant in affiliated private colleges, numbering in the tens of thousands in UP, are allotted via Special Rounds (Round 6, Round 7) or direct college admission windows.
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Admission without JEE Main: Applicants who satisfy the 10+2 eligibility requirements and are not JEE/CUET qualified may appear for UPTAC special round or apply through institutional seats.
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Management & Institutional Seats: Up to 15% of sanctioned seats in private engineering colleges are available for direct admission to Management / NRI Quota candidates.
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Eligibility Criteria: The candidate should be a pass in 10+2 (PCM/PCB based on specialization) with 45% aggregate marks (40% for SC/ST reserved categories).
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UPTAC Admission Counseling Official Portals: uptac.admissions.nic.in | uptac.samarth.edu.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.