UPTAC Counselling 2026: AKTU BTech Admission Without JEE Main: 74,000 Engineering Seats Open in 2026

UPTAC Counselling 2026: The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) makes use of the centralized system of admissions for B.Tech engineering courses through Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) at its large number of constituent and affiliated private institutions. Though the main counseling sessions are based on the evaluation of the merit ranks of the candidates in the national level entrance tests with special preference given to JEE Main merit rankers, there are provisions for alternative entry processes to ensure full utilisation of seats at state technical institutes.

In case the candidates do not apply to national entrance exams or could not obtain seats allotted in the first few counselling rounds, UPTAC organises special rounds of counselling sessions. The special counselling rounds provide special entry options to those candidates who have not appeared in the JEE/CUET entrance exams to secure vacant engineering seats based on the merit of 10+2 PCM marks. Candidates need to have at least 45% marks in aggregate in 10+2 (or 40% marks for SC/ST candidates) to be eligible for admission under direct and special counselling rounds for the B.Tech programme.