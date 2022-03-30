Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 (Declared): How to Check Bihar Class 10th Result Link @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 10th Result 2022 (Declared): The wait for the Bihar Board class 10 results 2022 is finally over. Bihar Board Matric Results 2022 have officially been declared on the official website by the officials. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the declaration of the Bihar Board 10th results 2022 can visit the official website of Bihar School Education Board to check the results. To check the Bihar Board class 10 results on the official website students are required to enter the BSEB 10th registration number in the BSEB 10th Result link provided. Candidates can also follow the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 through the direct link provided on this page.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 3:00 PM

The BSEB 10th result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the Bihar Board 2022 10th result. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

The article provides the students with the latest information and updates about the Bihar Board Matric result 2022 including the procedure for checking the result, last year's statistics, compartmental examination, rechecking, and reevaluation process.

BSEB 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Class 10 (Matric) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll Code and Roll Number

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

The Bihar Board Matric exam will be conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022. The BSEB result for class 10th will be announced by the Bihar board. Below, we have mentioned Bihar board class 10 result-related dates for students reference, check out.

Events Tentative Date BSEB Matric Exam dates 17th to 24th February 2022 Bihar Board 10th result 31st March 2022 (Declared)

BSEB Scrutiny application April 2022 Bihar Board Compartment exam May 2022

How To Check BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Bihar Board class 10th result will be available in online mode. Students can check the Bihar Matric results on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online bseb.in 10th result -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

- Go to the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 10th Result.'

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 10th Result.' Step 3rd - A new login window of class 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- A new login window of class 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Step 4th - Enter roll code and the roll number.

- Enter roll code and the roll number. Step 5th - Now, click on the “Search” button to submit details.

- Now, click on the “Search” button to submit details. Step 6th - BSEB 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 through SMS?

Alternatively, students can also access the Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their Bihar Board 10th result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone.

- Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone. Step 2nd - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER.

- Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER. Step 3rd - Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263.

- Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263. Step 4th - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th result 2022 on the same number.

Bihar Board Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Check Online Result Window and Procedure

To understand better, here we have provided a sample image of BSEB matric result checking procedure for class 10th. They can check the images below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2nd - After Clicking on the Bihar Board result tab, this window will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Now, click on Bihar Board class 10 result 2022, a login window will be displayed.

Step 4th - Enter the login details, click on the submit button and the Bihar Matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

What details will be provided in BSEB Matric Result 2022?

Initially, Bihar Board will release the BSEB 10th result 2022 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. So, students must ensure that all the details mentioned on it must be correct. We have provided here the details provided in the Bihar Board 2022 result for class 10th based on last year's data. Check details here -

Name of the students Roll code Roll number Registration number Subjects Maximum marks Passing marks Theory marks obtained Internal/Practical marks Subject total marks Matric Bihar board result 2022 status (Pass/Fail) Division Aggregate marks

Bihar Board 10th Results Statistics

Along with the BSEB 10th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the result statistics. Last year, amid COVID-19, the BSEB was the first board to release the class 10th result and 4,03,392 students got 1st division. Here, students can check the past few year's Bihar board 10th result statistics:

Bihar Board Matric Result - Students Appeared and Overall Pass Percentage

Years Pass Percentage Candidates Appeared Candidates Passed 2020 80.59 14,94,071 12,04,030 2019 80.73 1660609 1340610 2018 68.89 1758000 1211086 2017 50.12 1771000 887625 2016 46.66 1538789 717999 2015 75.17 1409175 1059277

What After the Announcement of BSEB 10th Result 2022?

After the announcement of the Bihar Board 10th result 2022, students will be able to download the marksheet from the official website. Students who will qualify in the exam can take admission in the class 11th in any stream - Science, Commerce and Arts. The board will send the hard copy of the Bihar board Class 10th result mark sheet 2022 to all the schools after a few days of declaration. Students who fail to obtain the minimum passing marks can apply for re-evaluation or compartment as per the requirement.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the BSEB 2022 10th result will be able to apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets. Students need to visit the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can apply for scrutiny in one or more subjects. BSEB Class 10 result 2022 after scrutiny will be released in May 2022.

BSEB 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

In case any student fails in the Bihar Board 10th exam, they can appear for the compartment exam to clear that subject. BSEB 10th compartment exam is the second and last chance to pass an exam so the student should prepare well this time. The students can appear in the compartmental examination by filling the application form online and paying the application fee. The compartmental examination is expected to be held in May.

Bihar Board Matric Result - Toppers

Bihar School Examination Board will announce the class 10th toppers after the release of Bihar Board 10th result 2022. The state government rewards the toppers from each stream with cash prizes. The toppers of Bihar Class 10th 2021 were -

Bihar Board 10th Toppers and Marks

Students name Total marks Himanshu Raj 481 Durgesh Kumar 480 Shubham Kumar, Rajveer, Juli Kumari 478 Sannu Kumar, Navneet Kumar, Munna Kumar 477 Ranjit Kumar Gupta 476

About Bihar Board School Examination Board (BSEB)

Popularly known by its acronym i.e. BSEB, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is the apex body responsible for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Bihar. BSEB is headquartered in the capital city of Patna and conducts the annual matric exams for class 10th students and intermediate exams for class 12th students. Additionally, the Bihar Board also organises other exams including Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination.