BSEB 10th Result (OUT): Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has finally announced the class 10th Bihar Board result. Students who have appeared for the BSEB 10th exams 2022 can visit the official website of the Bihar Board to check the results. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days. Know BSEB 10th result statistics and other details here.

They also need to obtain minimum passing marks in all the subjects. Those students who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. Once announced, students can check the BSEB 10th result on the official website as well as here on this page.

BSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the class 12th results 2022 for all the streams today on 16th March in online mode. Students who have appeared for the BSEB 12th exams 2022 can visit the official website of the Bihar Board to check the results. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days. Know BSEB 12th result statistics and other details here.

According to media reports, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 and results 2022 are expected to be declared by 25th March 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB 10th and 12th exams 2022 can visit the official website of the Bihar Board to check the results. The board had earlier released the answer key for the class 12 BSEB students. As per the instructions provided candidates were able to raise objections against the class 12 answer key given. The last date for students to raise objections was March 6, 2022.

The Bihar Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to check the BSEB Class 10 and 12 results 2022.

The BSEB 10th and 12th results 2022 will be provisional. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the Bihar Board result. The marksheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

BSEB Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

Bihar Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

The date for the announcement of the BSEB Matric and Inter board results will be released by the officials by March 25, 2022. Till then, students can check the below-mentioned some of the important dates related to Bihar board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of BSEB board exam events.

BSEB Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

Events Tentative Date BSEB Matric Exam dates 17th to 24th February 2022 Bihar Board 10th result 31st March 2022 (Declared) BSEB Scrutiny application April 2022 Bihar Board Compartment exam May 2022

Bihar Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

Events Dates Bihar 12th Exam 1st to 14th February 2022 Bihar Board 12 Result 16th March 2022

Application for scrutiny of BSEB Result April 2022 Bihar Board Inter Result after scrutiny Last week of April 2022

How To Check Bihar Board Result 2022 for High School and Intermediate in Online Mode?

BSEB class 10 board exam results 2022 will be declared in online mode. Students can check the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the BSEB 10th, 12th result 2022.

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

- Go to the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in. Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 10th Result Or BSEB 12th Result.'

- On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 10th Result Or BSEB 12th Result.' Step 3rd - A new login window of class 10th or 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

- A new login window of class 10th or 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Step 4th - Enter roll code and the roll number.

- Enter roll code and the roll number. Step 5th - Now, click on the “Search” button to submit details.

- Now, click on the “Search” button to submit details. Step 6th - BSEB 10th and 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

How to check Bihar Board Result 2022 through SMS?

Alternatively, students can also access the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their Bihar Board result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone.

- Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone. Step 2nd - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER or BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER.

- Type a message in the given format: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER or BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER. Step 3rd - Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263.

- Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263. Step 4th - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 10th, 12th result 2022 on the same number.

Bihar Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

To understand better, here we have provided a sample image of the BSEB matric, intermediate result checking procedure for class 10th and 12th. They can check the images below -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2nd - After Clicking on the Bihar Board result tab, this window will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Now, click on Bihar Board 10th 12th results, a login window will be displayed.

Step 4th - Enter the login details, click on the submit button and the Bihar class 10 and 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Bihar Board Results for Class 10th and 12th Statistics

Along with the BSEB 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc.

Last year, in the Matric exam, 4,03,392 students got 1st division whereas in the Intermediate exam, the BSEB 12th Arts pass percentage was 77.9%. Here, students can check the complete Bihar Board result statistics of the last few years.

Bihar Board 10th Results - Students Appeared and Overall Pass Percentage

Year Pass Percentage Candidates Appeared Candidates Passed 2020 80.59 14,94,071 12,04,030 2019 80.73 1660609 1340610 2018 68.89 1758000 1211086 2017 50.12 1771000 887625 2016 46.66 1538789 717999 2015 75.17 1409175 1059277

Bihar Board 12th Results - Students Appeared and Overall Pass Percentage

Year Overall Pass Percentage Students Appeared 2021 78.04 13,40,267 2020 80.44 1204834 2019 79.76 1315382 2018 52.95 1190000 2017 35.25 1240168 2016 67.66 1157000 2015 88.62 981778

What After the Announcement of Bihar Board Result 2022 10th, 12th?

After the release of BSEB 10th and 12th results, students must download a PDF copy of the same for future reference. This scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the official mark sheet is issued by the Bihar Board. However, it is advisable that the students must collect their original BSEB Board Class 10th and 12th result 2021 mark sheets from respective schools once they are made available. Also, all the qualified candidates can go for higher education and take admission in the choice of their course.

BSEB Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

In case any student is not satisfied with their marks, then they can opt for rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets if they believe that they have not been rewarded with the expected marks. A student can avail of this facility by filling the application form online and paying the nominal fee. Any changes in the final mark tally will be updated in the mark sheet of the students. More information in this regard can be sought from the respective schools.

Bihar Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Result

The Bihar Board provides the students who fail to pass the examination with another opportunity to save their academic year from getting wasted. The students who fail in one or two subjects can opt for Bihar Board Compartmental Examination 2021. This facility can be availed of by filling up an application form and paying the requisite amount of fee. The compartmental examination is expected to be held in May. The exact details about the BSEB Board Compartmental Exam will be notified soon by the Bihar Board.

BSEB Results Class 10th and 12th - Toppers

Bihar School Examination Board will announce the class 10th and 12th toppers after the release of board result 2022. The state government rewards the toppers from each stream with cash prizes. Along with announcing the names of the Bihar Board Result 2022 toppers, the names of the top-performing districts will also be announced. Check below the name list.

Bihar Board 10th Toppers and Marks

Topper name Total marks Himanshu Raj 481 Durgesh Kumar 480 Shubham Kumar, Rajveer, Juli Kumari 478 Sannu Kumar, Navneet Kumar, Munna Kumar 477 Ranjit Kumar Gupta 476

Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers 2021

Topper Name Marks / Percentage Aman Raj 470 (94%) Sonali Kumari 471 (94.2%) Naveen Kumar 470 (94%) Md Shaqib 469 (93.8%)

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Popularly known by its acronym i.e. BSEB, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is the apex body responsible for monitoring and regulating the secondary and senior secondary level school education in the state of Bihar. BSEB is headquartered in the capital city of Patna and conducts the annual matric exams for class 10th students and intermediate exams for class 12th students. Additionally, the Bihar Board also organises other exams including Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination.