7 Facts about the St. Louis Arch, Check the Gateway Arch Height here

The Gateway Arch, officially known as the Gateway Arch National Park, is a monumental stainless-steel arch that dominates the skyline of St. Louis, Missouri. Standing proudly on the banks of the Mississippi River, it serves as a powerful tribute to the nation's westward expansion in the 19th century. Often referred to as "The Gateway to the West," this iconic structure symbolizes the pioneers and visionaries who shaped America's continental destiny. Beyond its symbolic importance, the St. Louis Arch is also a masterpiece of modern architecture and engineering, drawing millions of visitors annually. This article explores some fascinating facts about the St. Louis Arch, including its impressive dimensions and historical context.

7 Facts about the St. Louis Arch You Need to Know The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri is one of the most famous landmarks in the United States. It stands tall along the Mississippi River and represents American history, design, and adventure. Let’s look at some cool and simple facts about this amazing monument! The Gateway Arch is the Tallest Arch in the World The Gateway Arch is 630 feet tall and 630 feet wide. That makes it the tallest arch in the world and the tallest monument in the U.S. It’s as tall as a 63-story building! St. Louis Arch Was Designed by Eero Saarinen In 1947, the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial Association launched a design competition for a new monument, receiving 172 creative ideas—including animal-shaped sculptures and a statue of the Louisiana Purchase signing. Although local architect Harris Armstrong was initially favored, the seven-person jury ultimately selected the bold, modern design by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen. His vision stood out for its impressive scale and dramatic presence in the landscape. Interestingly, the committee accidentally informed Eero’s father, Eliel Saarinen, that he had won, only to correct the mistake three days later.

St. Louis Arch Gateway Took 30 Years to Build The Gateway Arch project began in the 1930s during the Great Depression as a New Deal plan to create jobs, but it faced many challenges. Nearly 500 buildings had to be torn down, leading to legal battles and delays. World War II postponed the design competition until 1947, and the Korean War later slowed funding. After years of planning, the project broke ground in 1959, construction began in 1963, and the Arch finally opened in October 1965, costing nearly $15 million. St. Louis Missouri Arch Can Move in Strong Winds The Arch is made to be strong and flexible. It can sway up to 18 inches in 150 mph winds. It’s also built to handle earthquakes, so it stays safe in tough weather. 5. Tram to the Top of St. Louis Arch A special tram inside the Arch takes you to the top in about four minutes. It feels like a mix between an elevator and a Ferris wheel, with small capsules that hold five people.