Embark on a fascinating journey to discover lesser-known facts about one of America's most cherished landmarks which also has a profound cultural impact. After being finished in France, the Statue of Liberty was disassembled and transported in crates to the US. This quiz presents questions about the historical facts about this marvelous monument. It will challenge your understanding of Lady Liberty's origins, purpose, and the captivating stories behind its creation and installation. The statue stands 93 meters above New York Harbour and has welcomed millions of visitors over the years. It continues to be a source of inspiration for tourists from around the world as well as pride for Americans. Through this article test your knowledge about the artifacts of the statue and delve into the details that make this figure so much more than just a statue. Find out how many answers you get right about the historical and cultural insights about this American wonder!

GK Quiz on the Statue of Liberty with Answers and Explanations Q1. Where was the Statue of Liberty first put together and shown to people before it was taken apart and sent to the USA?

a) Marseille, France

b) Rouen, France

c) Paris, France

d) Bordeaux, France Answer: c) Paris, France Explanation: The Statue of Liberty was first built and shown to people in Paris. This helped raise money and let people see the big gift before it was sent to America. Q2. What part of the Statue of Liberty shows the meaning of "lighting the world"?

a) The crown with 7 points

b) The tablet with a date

c) The torch in her hand

d) The broken chain by her feet Answer: c) The torch in her hand

Explanation: The torch is a symbol of light and hope. It shows how freedom lights the way for people. Q3. What does the torch on the Statue of Liberty stand for?

a) The California Gold Rush

b) America becoming free from Britain

c) Finding freedom and hope

d) The industrial revolution Answer: c) Finding freedom and hope Explanation: The torch stands for the light that leads people to freedom. It gives hope to those looking for a better life. Q4. How thick is the copper skin on the Statue of Liberty?

a) 1/16 inch (1.6 mm)

b) 1/8 inch (3.2 mm)

c) 3/32 inch (2.4 mm)

d) 3/16 inch (4.8 mm) Answer: c) 3/32 inch (2.4 mm) Explanation: The copper is very thin, about as thick as two pennies. This helps the statue move a little in the wind without breaking. Q5. How tall is the Statue of Liberty from the ground to the top of the torch?

a) 305 feet (93 meters)

b) 151 feet (46 meters)

c) 205 feet (62.5 meters)

d) 350 feet (106.7 meters)

Answer: a) 305 feet (93 meters) Explanation: The statue is very tall and can be seen from far away in New York Harbor. Q6. What color was the Statue of Liberty when it was new?

a) Bright yellow

b) Coppery red

c) Black

d) Dull brown Answer: b) Coppery red Explanation: The statue was a shiny copper color at first. Over time, the weather changed it to green. Q7. What is written on the tablet in the Statue of Liberty's hand?

a) The day the statue came to New York

b) The day of American Independence

c) The day the U.S. Constitution was signed

d) The day of the French Revolution Answer: b) The day of American Independence Explanation: The tablet shows the date July 4, 1776, written in Roman numbers. That is when the U.S. became independent. Q8. What is shown near the Statue of Liberty’s feet to stand for freedom from unfair rule?

a) A dove

b) A book

c) Broken chains

d) A scepter

Answer: c) Broken chains Explanation: The broken chains show that people are free and no longer under bad or unfair rulers. Q9. Why was the Statue of Liberty given to the USA?

a) To remember the end of the Civil War

b) To celebrate 100 years of American independence

c) To honor the Louisiana Purchase

d) To mark the building of the railroad Answer: b) To celebrate 100 years of American independence Explanation: The statue was a gift from France to celebrate America’s 100th birthday of being free. Q10. What is inside the Statue of Liberty that keeps it standing strong in wind?

a) Steel

b) Wrought iron

c) Cast iron

d) Bronze Answer: b) Wrought iron Explanation: The inside of the statue is made of strong wrought iron. It helps hold up the copper outside, even in strong wind.