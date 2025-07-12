Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The U.S. National Park System safeguards some of America's most stunning natural and historical sites. Understanding these parks involves recognizing their unique geography, history, and importance in conservation. This GK quiz offers an engaging way to test your knowledge of various U.S. National Parks, including their locations and defining features, provide insights into these valuable national treasures.

The U.S. National Parks represent America's commitment to preserving natural beauty, unique ecosystems, and historical landmarks. Managed by the National Park Service (NPS), these areas attract millions of visitors annually, offering opportunities for recreation, education, and research. From the soaring peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the geothermal wonders of Yellowstone, each park tells a unique story about the nation's natural heritage and the ongoing efforts in conservation. This comprehensive quiz is designed to challenge your knowledge of these protected areas, their locations, and their significance in the American landscape.

GK Quiz On U.S. National Parks with Answers

Test your knowledge of these incredible natural landmarks.

Q1: Which U.S. state is home to both the Grand Canyon National Park? 

  1. California 

  2. Arizona 

  3. Utah 

  4. Colorado 

Answer: b) Arizona 

Explanation: The Grand Canyon National Park, famous for its dramatic geological formations, is located in the state of Arizona.

Q2: Yellowstone National Park, recognized as the world’s first national park, is primarily located in which state? 

  1. Montana 

  2. Idaho 

  3. Wyoming 

  4. South Dakota 

Answer: c) Wyoming 

Explanation: While Yellowstone extends into Montana and Idaho, the vast majority of the park, including its iconic geysers, is located in Wyoming.

Q3: Which organization manages the U.S. National Parks? 

  1. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) 

  2. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) 

  3. The National Park Service (NPS) 

  4. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) 

Answer: c) The National Park Service (NPS) 

Explanation: The National Park Service (NPS), established in 1916, is responsible for managing all U.S. National Parks, monuments, and various other protected areas.

Q4: Which national park, located in California, is known for the giant sequoia trees, including the General Sherman Tree? 

  1. Yosemite National Park 

  2. Kings Canyon National Park 

  3. Sequoia National Park 

  4. Redwood National Park 

Answer: c) Sequoia National Park 

Explanation: Sequoia National Park is specifically renowned for housing the General Sherman Tree, the largest living tree on Earth by volume.

Q5: Which national park, known for its dramatic cliffs and rock formations, is located in Utah? 

  1. Arches National Park 

  2. Zion National Park 

  3. Bryce Canyon National Park 

  4. Canyonlands National Park 

Answer: b) Zion National Park 

Explanation: Zion National Park, characterized by Zion Canyon and its sandstone cliffs, is located in southwestern Utah.

Q6: What national park is known for being located in both North Carolina and Tennessee?

  1. Mammoth Cave National Park

  2. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

  3. Shenandoah National Park

  4. Congaree National Park

Answer: b) Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Explanation: Great Smoky Mountains National Park spans the border between North Carolina and Tennessee and is the most visited national park in the U.S.

Q7: Which U.S. state is home to Acadia National Park, known for its rugged coastline?

  1. Massachusetts

  2. New Hampshire

  3. Maine

  4. Vermont

Answer: c) Maine

Explanation: Acadia National Park, the oldest national park east of the Mississippi River, is located primarily on Mount Desert Island in Maine.

Q8: What is the largest national park in the United States by area? 

  1. Yellowstone National Park

  2. Death Valley National Park

  3. Gates of the Arctic National Park

  4. Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Answer: d) Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Explanation: Located in Alaska, Wrangell-St. Elias is the largest national park, covering over 13 million acres, which is larger than nine U.S. states.

Q9: Which state features Mount Rainier National Park, known for its active volcano and glaciers? 

  1. Oregon

  2. California

  3. Washington

  4. Colorado

Answer: c) Washington

Explanation: Mount Rainier National Park, centered around Mount Rainier, an active stratovolcano, is located in Washington State.

Q10: Located in Kentucky, which national park is known as the longest cave system in the world? 

  1. Carlsbad Caverns National Park

  2. Mammoth Cave National Park

  3. Wind Cave National Park

  4. Jewel Cave National Monument

Answer: b) Mammoth Cave National Park

Explanation: Mammoth Cave National Park in central Kentucky holds the title of the world's longest known cave system. 

Conclusion

The U.S. National Parks are invaluable resources, offering spectacular natural beauty and a window into the nation's diverse environments. Understanding their geography, history, and the vital role of conservation is essential for appreciating these protected lands. We hope this U.S. national parks quiz has tested your knowledge and encouraged you to explore the fascinating national park facts about these national treasures.

