The U.S. National Parks represent America's commitment to preserving natural beauty, unique ecosystems, and historical landmarks. Managed by the National Park Service (NPS), these areas attract millions of visitors annually, offering opportunities for recreation, education, and research. From the soaring peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the geothermal wonders of Yellowstone, each park tells a unique story about the nation's natural heritage and the ongoing efforts in conservation. This comprehensive quiz is designed to challenge your knowledge of these protected areas, their locations, and their significance in the American landscape. GK Quiz On U.S. National Parks with Answers Test your knowledge of these incredible natural landmarks.

Q1: Which U.S. state is home to both the Grand Canyon National Park? California Arizona Utah Colorado Answer: b) Arizona Explanation: The Grand Canyon National Park, famous for its dramatic geological formations, is located in the state of Arizona. Q2: Yellowstone National Park, recognized as the world’s first national park, is primarily located in which state? Montana Idaho Wyoming South Dakota Answer: c) Wyoming Explanation: While Yellowstone extends into Montana and Idaho, the vast majority of the park, including its iconic geysers, is located in Wyoming. Q3: Which organization manages the U.S. National Parks? The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) The National Park Service (NPS) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) Answer: c) The National Park Service (NPS)

Explanation: The National Park Service (NPS), established in 1916, is responsible for managing all U.S. National Parks, monuments, and various other protected areas. Q4: Which national park, located in California, is known for the giant sequoia trees, including the General Sherman Tree? Yosemite National Park Kings Canyon National Park Sequoia National Park Redwood National Park Answer: c) Sequoia National Park Explanation: Sequoia National Park is specifically renowned for housing the General Sherman Tree, the largest living tree on Earth by volume. Q5: Which national park, known for its dramatic cliffs and rock formations, is located in Utah? Arches National Park Zion National Park Bryce Canyon National Park Canyonlands National Park Answer: b) Zion National Park Explanation: Zion National Park, characterized by Zion Canyon and its sandstone cliffs, is located in southwestern Utah.

Q6: What national park is known for being located in both North Carolina and Tennessee? Mammoth Cave National Park Great Smoky Mountains National Park Shenandoah National Park Congaree National Park Answer: b) Great Smoky Mountains National Park Explanation: Great Smoky Mountains National Park spans the border between North Carolina and Tennessee and is the most visited national park in the U.S. Q7: Which U.S. state is home to Acadia National Park, known for its rugged coastline? Massachusetts New Hampshire Maine Vermont Answer: c) Maine Explanation: Acadia National Park, the oldest national park east of the Mississippi River, is located primarily on Mount Desert Island in Maine. Q8: What is the largest national park in the United States by area? Yellowstone National Park Death Valley National Park Gates of the Arctic National Park Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve

Answer: d) Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Explanation: Located in Alaska, Wrangell-St. Elias is the largest national park, covering over 13 million acres, which is larger than nine U.S. states. Q9: Which state features Mount Rainier National Park, known for its active volcano and glaciers? Oregon California Washington Colorado Answer: c) Washington Explanation: Mount Rainier National Park, centered around Mount Rainier, an active stratovolcano, is located in Washington State. Q10: Located in Kentucky, which national park is known as the longest cave system in the world? Carlsbad Caverns National Park Mammoth Cave National Park Wind Cave National Park Jewel Cave National Monument Answer: b) Mammoth Cave National Park Explanation: Mammoth Cave National Park in central Kentucky holds the title of the world's longest known cave system.