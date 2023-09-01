Misogynistic songs not allowed in this Mexican city! Chihuahua city to ban misogynistic songs

Chihuahua, a Mexican city has taken a bold move to ban song performances that encourage or promote violence against women, as it cites increased domestic violence levels.
As per Mayor Marco Bonilla, the measure was unanimously assented by the city council on July 26. Bonilla stated that non-compliance would lead to fines that may fall anywhere between the range of 674,000 pesos to 1.244 million pesos (approximately $40,000-$74,000).
In a video message posted on Facebook, Bonilla expressed that “Violence against women has reached levels that we could consider a pandemic.” He further stated that approximately 70% of emergency calls in the city are surrounding domestic violence, specifically against women.
“We can’t allow this, and we also can’t allow this to be normalized,” the Mayor further added.
The law
The United Nations says that ten girls and women are killed every day in Mexico. The law prohibits the performance of songs that encourage violence against women, along with their marginalization, exclusion, or discrimination, as expressed by Bonilla.
Councilwoman Paty Ulate, in a Facebook post, stated that the law will be enforced at places and events that need a permit from the council. Funds accumulated are going to be paid to a local women's refuge, and a government organization, Instituto Municipal de Mujeres, that works for gender equality.
Ulate, in a different Facebook post, stated that the citizens of the city “have a right to enjoy a life free from violence.” However, in Chihuahua, 24 femicides, or gender-based killings have been reported from the month of January to June this year, as per the Mexico Ministry of Public Security statistics.
ALSO READ: Who is a Governor in the United States? What are his responsibilities?
Are some artists or musical genres affected?
The enforcement of the law is not clear yet. Moreover, officials haven't named any artists specifically as of now that they may be targetting.
However, genres like reggaeton have had sexist or explicit lyrics earlier.
Corridos tumbados and narcocorridos are some forms of Mexican music that have been associated with drug trade and violence. Such music could be affected due to the new law. Notable artists of such genres include Natanael Cano and Peso Pluma. Following the new law, El Komander, a Mexican singer canceled his Cancún concert.
ALSO READ: 5 Most Dangerous Cities in the US
Mexican President criticizing Corridos tumbados
Around a month ago, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican President, at a press conference, frowned upon the musical genre, corridos tumbados, for its encouragement of drug use and violence. However, the President also clarified that he is not going to ban the genre.
On the contrary, Chihuahua's local authorities have earlier restricted musical performances.
For instance, in the year 2012, Chihuahua restricted Los Tigres del Norte, a famous Mexican group after the band played three songs that were categorized as narcocorridors. A fine of 20,000 pesos was also imposed on the organizers of the event.
ALSO READ: Why Are Parts of San Diego Advised to Boil Water? Here's Everything You Need To Know!
A bit about Chihuahua City
The city of Chihuahua is the capital of Chihuahua state, northern Mexico. The largest city of the state, Ciudad Juárez lies on the US border. The city is infamous for its drug smuggling and human trafficking cases.
ALSO READ: Georgia Officially Declares The Month Of October As The "Hindu Heritage Month". Here's All You Need To Know
ALSO READ: Republican Debate 2023: Eager To Check The Results? Here Are The Winners And The Ones Who Lost!