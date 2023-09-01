Misogynistic songs not allowed in this Mexican city! Chihuahua city to ban misogynistic songs

Misogynistic songs may have been normalized and enjoyed earlier but not anymore. Chihuahua City of Mexico is all set to ban performances of songs that are deemed to be misogynistic, and a violation of this rule by any artist will lead to fines. Here's everything you need to know about the move.

Chihuahua, a Mexican city has taken a bold move to ban song performances that encourage or promote violence against women, as it cites increased domestic violence levels. As per Mayor Marco Bonilla, the measure was unanimously assented by the city council on July 26. Bonilla stated that non-compliance would lead to fines that may fall anywhere between the range of 674,000 pesos to 1.244 million pesos (approximately $40,000-$74,000).

In a video message posted on Facebook, Bonilla expressed that “Violence against women has reached levels that we could consider a pandemic.” He further stated that approximately 70% of emergency calls in the city are surrounding domestic violence, specifically against women. “We can’t allow this, and we also can’t allow this to be normalized,” the Mayor further added.

The law The United Nations says that ten girls and women are killed every day in Mexico. The law prohibits the performance of songs that encourage violence against women, along with their marginalization, exclusion, or discrimination, as expressed by Bonilla. Councilwoman Paty Ulate, in a Facebook post, stated that the law will be enforced at places and events that need a permit from the council. Funds accumulated are going to be paid to a local women's refuge, and a government organization, Instituto Municipal de Mujeres, that works for gender equality.

Ulate, in a different Facebook post, stated that the citizens of the city “have a right to enjoy a life free from violence.” However, in Chihuahua, 24 femicides, or gender-based killings have been reported from the month of January to June this year, as per the Mexico Ministry of Public Security statistics. ALSO READ: Who is a Governor in the United States? What are his responsibilities?