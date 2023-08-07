5 Most Dangerous Cities in the US

The United States is a relatively safe country, but there are still some cities where crime rates are extremely high. Over the years, the nation has experienced a surge in violent crimes in some parts. According to the data compiled by the Neighbourhood Scout’s Crime Index (an index that is calculated using the crime rate per 1,000 people in a certain neighbourhood or city), we have prepared a list of the most dangerous cities in the country based on murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault rates.
Let’s have a look at the top 5 most dangerous cities in the United States of America.
5 Most Dangerous Cities
The below-mentioned are the top dangerous cities in the US. Take a look:
1. Memphis, Tennessee
Topping the list of the most dangerous city in the US is Memphis, which is located in Tennessee. The city has 15,798 violent crimes every year, with a violent crime rate per 1,000 population of 25.15. It does not only has the highest violent crime rate in America, but it also has the highest total crime rate, which stands at 80.50.
2. Detroit, Michigan
Detroit is the second most dangerous city with a violent crime rate of 23.07. Every year, 14,589 violent crimes are committed in the city, with a violent crime rate per 1,000 population of 23.07. Its overall crime rate is almost five times higher than the overall crime rate of the state. According to the report, the chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime here are 1 in 43.
3. Birmingham, Alabama
Alabama is not only notorious for its Sweet Home jokes, but it also has the 3rd most dangerous city in the United States, Birmingham. The city has a violent crime rate of 20.57 per 1,000 residents, which is significantly higher than the state's average. One important thing to note here is that the chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Birmingham is than Detroit because of its larger total area.
4. St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis has a violent crime rate of 14.96 per 1,000 residents, making it the fourth most dangerous city in the country. The total crime rate in St. Louis is 70.00, and the chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime here are 1 in 67.
5. Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland ranks as the fifth most dangerous city. Although it has a lower number of annual violent crimes than Baltimore, its violent crime rate and chances of becoming a victim of violence are higher. The total crime rate in Cleveland measures 55.68, making it more dangerous than many other cities in Ohio. Here, the violent crime rate per 1,000 people is 17.16, and the likelihood of becoming a victim of violent crime is 1 in 58.
IMAGE CREDIT: Visit The USA
An important thing to note here is that the US is a safe country as compared to other violence-prone nations in the world. And the above 5 cities experience the most crimes than other cities in the country.
