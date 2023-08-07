With increasing gun violence and hate crimes, violent crime rates in the United States have increased in many cities of the country. Let's take a look at the 5 most dangerous cities in the US.

The United States is a relatively safe country, but there are still some cities where crime rates are extremely high. Over the years, the nation has experienced a surge in violent crimes in some parts. According to the data compiled by the Neighbourhood Scout’s Crime Index (an index that is calculated using the crime rate per 1,000 people in a certain neighbourhood or city), we have prepared a list of the most dangerous cities in the country based on murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault rates. Let’s have a look at the top 5 most dangerous cities in the United States of America.

5 Most Dangerous Cities The below-mentioned are the top dangerous cities in the US. Take a look: 1. Memphis, Tennessee



Topping the list of the most dangerous city in the US is Memphis, which is located in Tennessee. The city has 15,798 violent crimes every year, with a violent crime rate per 1,000 population of 25.15. It does not only has the highest violent crime rate in America, but it also has the highest total crime rate, which stands at 80.50.

2. Detroit, Michigan



Detroit is the second most dangerous city with a violent crime rate of 23.07. Every year, 14,589 violent crimes are committed in the city, with a violent crime rate per 1,000 population of 23.07. Its overall crime rate is almost five times higher than the overall crime rate of the state. According to the report, the chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime here are 1 in 43.