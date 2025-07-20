Which Is the Safest City in the U.S.? Check the Name and What Makes it So Secure

In a time when America has experienced over 430 mass shootings, nearly 14,000 gun-related deaths, close to 29,000 motor vehicle casualties, and $24 billion in climate disaster losses, safety has become a top concern for many citizens. Whether choosing a home or planning a family vacation, safety is the primary factor. Recognizing this need, personal finance platform WalletHub has published a report assessing the safety of over 180 US cities and all 50 states across 52 important metrics, including crime rates, financial stability, and natural disaster risk. So, which city ranks first in 2024? Let’s find out. Check out: How the National Flags of the United States of America Evolved? Check Timeline, and History List of Top 5 Safest Cities in the US As per WalletHub’s data, here is the list of the top 5 safest cities of the United States:

City State South Burlington Vermont Casper Wyoming Warwick Rhode Island Burlington Vermont Boise Idaho What Makes a City Safe? WalletHub’s 2024 rankings assess cities based on three main categories: 1. Home and Community Safety (crime rates, road safety, emergency preparedness) 2. Natural Disaster Risk (likelihood of floods, hurricanes, wildfires, etc.) 3. Financial Safety (identity theft, unemployment, housing stability) These metrics were weighted to calculate an overall safety score for each city. According to analyst Chip Lupo, safety involves not only preventing physical harm but also providing financial security and a stable environment. Which City Ranked as the Safest in 2024? South Burlington, Vermont, has been named the safest city in the United States for 2024. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Champlain, this picturesque New England city stood out for several reasons:

It has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, ranking 9th for home and community safety.

It has the lowest pedestrian fatality rate in the nation.

Only a small percentage of drivers are uninsured.

It enjoys an impressively low unemployment rate of 1.9%, among the best in the country.

It experiences low rates of mortgage distress and bankruptcy.

The risks of natural disasters, such as floods or wildfires, are minimal. Which Other Cities Are Considered Extremely Safe? Following South Burlington, two other cities complete the top three: Casper, Wyoming Known for its vast open landscapes and outdoor lifestyle, Casper ranks high in pedestrian and neighborhood safety. It has: One of the lowest pedestrian fatality rates.

Strong ratings for walking safety, both day and night.

Low identity theft and fraud complaint rates.

The 32nd-lowest aggravated assault rate in the nation.