Which Is the Safest City in the U.S.? Check the Name and What Makes it So Secure

 A new report by WalletHub has identified South Burlington, Vermont, as the safest city in the U.S. for 2024, based on 52 metrics across home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety. South Burlington excels with low crime rates, low pedestrian fatalities, minimal uninsured drivers, a 1.9% unemployment rate, and low natural disaster risks. Other highly safe cities include Casper, Wyoming, and Warwick, Rhode Island. Conversely, New Orleans, Louisiana, is ranked as the least safe, followed by Baton Rouge, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, and Memphis, primarily due to high crime rates and economic challenges. Understanding these rankings is crucial for individuals considering relocation or travel, given increasing concerns about crime, climate change, and economic instability.

Sneha Singh
BySneha Singh
Jul 20, 2025, 08:42 EDT
Which is the Safest City in the US?
In a time when America has experienced over 430 mass shootings, nearly 14,000 gun-related deaths, close to 29,000 motor vehicle casualties, and $24 billion in climate disaster losses, safety has become a top concern for many citizens. Whether choosing a home or planning a family vacation, safety is the primary factor. Recognizing this need, personal finance platform WalletHub has published a report assessing the safety of over 180 US cities and all 50 states across 52 important metrics, including crime rates, financial stability, and natural disaster risk. So, which city ranks first in 2024? Let’s find out.

List of Top 5 Safest Cities in the US

As per WalletHub’s data, here is the list of the top 5 safest cities of the United States: 

City

State

South Burlington

Vermont

Casper

Wyoming

Warwick

Rhode Island

Burlington

Vermont

Boise

Idaho

What Makes a City Safe?

WalletHub’s 2024 rankings assess cities based on three main categories:

1. Home and Community Safety (crime rates, road safety, emergency preparedness)

2. Natural Disaster Risk (likelihood of floods, hurricanes, wildfires, etc.)

3. Financial Safety (identity theft, unemployment, housing stability)

These metrics were weighted to calculate an overall safety score for each city. According to analyst Chip Lupo, safety involves not only preventing physical harm but also providing financial security and a stable environment.

Which City Ranked as the Safest in 2024?

South Burlington, Vermont, has been named the safest city in the United States for 2024. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Champlain, this picturesque New England city stood out for several reasons:

  • It has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, ranking 9th for home and community safety.

  • It has the lowest pedestrian fatality rate in the nation.

  • Only a small percentage of drivers are uninsured.

  • It enjoys an impressively low unemployment rate of 1.9%, among the best in the country.

  • It experiences low rates of mortgage distress and bankruptcy.

  • The risks of natural disasters, such as floods or wildfires, are minimal.

Which Other Cities Are Considered Extremely Safe?

Following South Burlington, two other cities complete the top three:

  • Casper, Wyoming  

Known for its vast open landscapes and outdoor lifestyle, Casper ranks high in pedestrian and neighborhood safety. It has:

  • One of the lowest pedestrian fatality rates.

  • Strong ratings for walking safety, both day and night.

  • Low identity theft and fraud complaint rates.

  • The 32nd-lowest aggravated assault rate in the nation.

  • Warwick, Rhode Island  

Located near Providence, Warwick stands out with:

  • The lowest murder and aggravated assault rates per capita.

  • Very few incidents of theft.

  • Strong employment statistics and low poverty rates.

Which Are the Least Safe Cities in the US?

At the bottom of WalletHub’s 2024 list lies New Orleans, Louisiana, troubled by high crime rates and economic challenges. It is closely followed by:

  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Detroit, Michigan

  • Memphis, Tennessee

These cities face serious issues, including violent crime, financial instability, and risks from natural disasters, making them less secure places to live.

Why Does This Matter?

In a country increasingly defined by safety concerns from rising crime to climate change and economic instability, understanding which cities and states offer the best protection is essential. Whether you’re considering a move, traveling, or just looking to grasp the broader landscape of public safety, this data provides a valuable perspective.

