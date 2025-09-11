Which U.S. State is called the Green Mountain State?

With its dramatic natural beauty, storied heritage, and deep-rooted connection to the natural world, one state in the U.S. writes the book on scenic beauty: Vermont, often referred to as the "Green Mountain State." Located in the northeastern portion of the country, Vermont gets its name from the beautiful Green Mountains present in the state. Of course, the name isn’t really just poetic, it stems from the French language with "Vert" meaning green and "Mont" representing mountain. Abundant rolling hills, exceptional forests, and enough other beauties of nature to action your outdoor adventuring into the wee hours, Vermont represents an ideal destination for nature and environmental enthusiasts alike. In the following article, we will discuss how Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State and how Vermont represents such a unique and loved part of the United States.

Vermont: Green Mountain State Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State and is one of New England's six states. The name Vermont comes from the French words "vert" (green) and "mont" (mountain). Vermont has a mountainous terrain; as what the nickname implies, Vermont is a green state characterized by its massive, lush, mountainous land. Vermont is known for its geographical aesthetics, maple syrup, small-town charm, ski resorts, and recreation opportunities outdoors. A favorite destination for many people who want to enjoy or relive the outdoor adventures of hiking, skiing, and being in nature, Vermont is steeped in history as well. It was the first state to outlaw slavery by constitutional law. When visitors and natives promote their environmental values while enjoying the verdant openness nestled in rural, rustic simplicity, they truly live up to their green status, both in name and spirit.