Do you know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Badger State'? This U.S. State has a unique origin story tied to its mining heritage in the early 19th century. The U.S. state known as the ‘Badger State’ is Wisconsin. During the 1820s and 1830s, thousands of miners rushed to southwestern Wisconsin seeking rich lead deposits, which later became the foundation for the state’s rapid population growth and eventual statehood in 1848.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, these prospectors were often too busy or lacked the means to build homes, so they survived brutal winters by digging and living inside hillside mine shafts, much like badgers in dens. This practice earned them the nickname "badgers," first as mockery but later as a symbol of resilience and pride, now iconic across Wisconsin’s flags.