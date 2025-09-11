Which US State is Known as the 'Beaver State'? (Explained)

Do you know what U.S. state "Beaver State" refers to? You might hear this name in news stories or online discussions, but its history is a fascinating mix of natural history and economics. Oregon, which is in the Pacific Northwest, is proud to hold this title. This name isn't just a random one; it's a direct reference to the American beaver's historical importance, which was very important to the early growth of the area. The beaver's legacy is so important to the state that it is shown on the back of the Oregon state flag. This is a unique feature that sets it apart from all other U.S. states. This article will tell you exactly why Oregon is known as the Beaver State and what makes it such a special place.

Which US State is Known as the Beaver State?

The nickname for the state of Oregon is the "Beaver State." The North American beaver (Castor canadensis) was very important to the state's history and economy, and this nickname honors that. In 1969, the beaver was made the official state animal of Oregon because it is so important to the state.