Who is Sam Asghari?

On August 16, Sam Asghari lodged a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court seeking to end his marriage with pop superstar Britney Spears. According to CNN, the filing attributes the cause of separations as "irreconcilable differences,” and the couple's date of separation is recorded as July 28. The separation is coming after 14 months of marriage and over 7 years of dating.

Sam Asghari is a model, actor, and fitness trainer of Iranian-American descent. He is also the proprietor of Asghari Fitness, his own fitness brand that provides tailored training programs. Born on March 3, 1994, in Tehran, Iran, he immigrated to the United States with his father when he was 12 years old. He attended Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California, where he played football and was involved in drama productions like Hamlet and Macbeth.

After graduating from high school, he pursued education at Moorpark College in Moorpark, California. There, he maintained his involvement in football as a starting tight-end player.

After graduating, Asghari began modelling and acting. He made his runway debut in Palm Springs, California, showcasing designs by Michael Costello. Asghari's modelling journey included features in various magazines like Vulkan, Men's Health, Iron Man, and GQ.

In 2018, Asghari ventured into films with a cameo role in the Star Trek parody "Unbelievable!!!!!" alongside Snoop Dogg. He also made appearances in TV shows like Black Monday, playing the role of Giancarlo, and Hacks, portraying a "sexy Santa."

In 2019, he was honoured with a Daytime Beauty Award for his exceptional contribution to fitness. He also appeared in music videos for artists such as Fifth Harmony and Nicki Minaj. In 2019, he was cast in the television series Black Monday and Hacks.

His film career took a significant step in October 2021 when he joined the action thriller "Hot Seat," acting alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon.

Sam Asghari’s Net Worth

As of 2023, the actor and model has a net worth of $5 million. His soon-to-be ex-wife, Britney Spears’ net worth is a whopping $60 million.

Relationship with Britney Spears

In 2016, Asghari met singer Britney Spears on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party". They began dating shortly after and got engaged in September 2021. They were married on June 9, 2022, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

On August 16, 2023, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears citing "irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

According to TMZ, Spears was physically abusing Asghari who is a trained fitness expert. She was also involved in infidelity and often engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviours. On the other hand, there are allegations that Asghari is challenging the prenuptial agreement signed by him and Spears to protect the net worth of the pop legend, and is threatening to exploit her with illicit videos.

However, these are all just speculations and rumours. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

