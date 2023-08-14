List Of Carabao Cup Winners (2023 - 1961)

The Carabao Cup is considered the second most important competition in football after the FA Cup in England. All 72 English Football League members and 20 Premier League members are eligible to participate.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Aug 14, 2023, 06:30 EDT
Carabao Cup Winners List (2023 - 1961): Score, Runner-Ups and Venue
Carabao Cup Winners List (2023 - 1961): Score, Runner-Ups and Venue

The 2023 Carabao is currently in its seconds round of play. First established in the year 1960, the Carabao Cup is also known as the EFL Cup(English Football League). The Carabao Cup is considered the second most important competition in football after the FA Cup in England. All 72 English Football League members and 20 Premier League members are eligible to participate.

Initially, the championship was contested over two legs, and after 6 seasons, the first single-legged final was held in 1967. The 1960 edition of the Carabao championship was won by Aston Villa who defeated Rotherham United 3–2 on aggregate. As of 2023, Manchester United stands as the defending champion.

Carabao Cup Winners List (1961 - 2023)

During the second edition of the Carabao Cup,  Norwich City became the first team from outside the first division to win the cup.  This was majorly due to the underrepresentation of First Division clubs, which frequently allowed clubs from the lower division to go to the final.

— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) February 26, 2023

Following suit, Queen's Park Rangers and Swindon Town, both hailing from Division Three, achieved this remarkable feat in 1967 and 1969 respectively. 

Below is the full list of Carabao Cup winner list

Final

Winners

Score

Runners-up

Venue

Attendance

1961

Aston Villa

0–2

Rotherham United

Millmoor

12,226

3–0

Villa Park

31,202

Aston Villa won 3–2 on aggregate

1962

Norwich City (1)

3–0

Rochdale

Spotland

11,123

1–0

Carrow Road

19,708

Norwich City won 4–0 on aggregate

1963

Birmingham City (1)

3–1

Aston Villa

St Andrew's

31,850

0–0

Villa Park

37,921

Birmingham City won 3–1 on aggregate

1964

Leicester City (1)

1–1

Stoke City

Victoria Ground

22,309

3–2

Filbert Street

25,372

Leicester City won 4–3 on aggregate

1965

Chelsea (1)

3–2

Leicester City

Stamford Bridge

20,690

0–0

Filbert Street

26,958

Chelsea won 3–2 on aggregate

1966

West Bromwich Albion (1)

1–2

West Ham United

Boleyn Ground

28,341

4–1

The Hawthorns

31,925

West Bromwich Albion won 5–3 on aggregate

1967

Queens Park Rangers (1)

3–2

West Bromwich Albion

Wembley Stadium

97,952

1968

Leeds United (1)

1–0

Arsenal

Wembley Stadium

97,887

1969

Swindon Town (1)

3–1

Arsenal

Wembley Stadium

98,189

1970

Manchester City (1)

2–1

West Bromwich Albion

Wembley Stadium

97,963

1971

Tottenham Hotspur (1)

2–0

Aston Villa

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1972

Stoke City (1)

2–1

Chelsea

Wembley Stadium

97,852

1973

Tottenham Hotspur (2)

1–0

Norwich City

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1974

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1)

2–1

Manchester City

Wembley Stadium

97,886

1975

Aston Villa (2)

1–0

Norwich City

Wembley Stadium

95,946

1976

Manchester City (2)

2–1

Newcastle United

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1977

Aston Villa (3)

0–0

Everton

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1–1

Hillsborough Stadium

55,000

3–2

Old Trafford

54,749

1978

Nottingham Forest (1)

0–0

Liverpool

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1–0

Old Trafford

54,375

1979

Nottingham Forest (2)

3–2

Southampton

Wembley Stadium

96,952

1980

Wolverhampton Wanderers (2)

1–0

Nottingham Forest

Wembley Stadium

96,527

1981

Liverpool (1)

1–1

West Ham United

Wembley Stadium

100,000

2–1

Villa Park

36,693

1982

Liverpool (2)

3–1

Tottenham Hotspur

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1983

Liverpool (3)

2–1

Manchester United

Wembley Stadium

99,304

1984

Liverpool (4)

0–0

Everton

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1–0

Maine Road

52,089

1985

Norwich City (2)

1–0

Sunderland

Wembley Stadium

100,000

1986

Oxford United (1)

3–0

Queens Park Rangers

Wembley Stadium

90,396

1987

Arsenal (1)

2–1

Liverpool

Wembley Stadium

96,000

1988

Luton Town (2)

3–2

Arsenal

Wembley Stadium

95,732

1989

Nottingham Forest (3)

3–1

Luton Town

Wembley Stadium

76,130

1990

Nottingham Forest (4)

1–0

Oldham Athletic

Wembley Stadium

74,343

1991

Sheffield Wednesday (1)

1–0

Manchester United

Wembley Stadium

77,612

1992

Manchester United (1)

1–0

Nottingham Forest

Wembley Stadium

76,810

1993

Arsenal (2)

2–1

Sheffield Wednesday

Wembley Stadium

74,007

1994

Aston Villa (4)

3–1

Manchester United

Wembley Stadium

77,231

1995

Liverpool (5)

2–1

Bolton Wanderers

Wembley Stadium

75,595

1996

Aston Villa (5)

3–0

Leeds United

Wembley Stadium

77,065

1997

Leicester City (2)

1–1

Middlesbrough

Wembley Stadium

76,757

1–0

Hillsborough Stadium

39,428

1998

Chelsea (2)

2–0

Middlesbrough

Wembley Stadium

77,698

1999

Tottenham Hotspur (3)

1–0

Leicester City

Wembley Stadium

77,892

2000

Leicester City (3)

2–1

Tranmere Rovers

Wembley Stadium

74,313

2001

Liverpool (6)

1–1

Birmingham City

Millennium Stadium

73,500

2002

Blackburn Rovers (1)

2–1

Tottenham Hotspur

Millennium Stadium

72,500

2003

Liverpool (7)

2–0

Manchester United

Millennium Stadium

74,500

2004

Middlesbrough (1)

2–1

Bolton Wanderers

Millennium Stadium

72,634

2005

Chelsea (3)

3–2

Liverpool

Millennium Stadium

78,000

2006

Manchester United (2)

4–0

Wigan Athletic

Millennium Stadium

66,866

2007

Chelsea (4)

2–1

Arsenal

Millennium Stadium

70,073

2008

Tottenham Hotspur (4)

2–1

Chelsea

Wembley Stadium

87,660

2009

Manchester United (3)

0–0

Tottenham Hotspur

Wembley Stadium

88,217

2010

Manchester United (4)

2–1

Aston Villa

Wembley Stadium

88,596

2011

Birmingham City (2)

2–1

Arsenal

Wembley Stadium

88,851

2012

Liverpool (8)

2–2

Cardiff City

Wembley Stadium

89,041

2013

Swansea City (1)

5–0

Bradford City

Wembley Stadium

82,597

2014

Manchester City (3)

3–1

Sunderland

Wembley Stadium

84,697

2015

Chelsea (5)

2–0

Tottenham Hotspur

Wembley Stadium

89,294

2016

Manchester City (4)

1–1

Liverpool

Wembley Stadium

86,206

2017

Manchester United (5)

3–2

Southampton

Wembley Stadium

85,264

2018

Manchester City (5)

3–0

Arsenal

Wembley Stadium

85,671

2019

Manchester City (6)

0–0

Chelsea

Wembley Stadium

81,775

2020

Manchester City (7)

2–1

Aston Villa

Wembley Stadium

82,145

2021

Manchester City (8)

1–0

Tottenham Hotspur

Wembley Stadium

7,773

2022

Liverpool (9)

0–0

Chelsea

Wembley Stadium

85,512

2023

Manchester United (6)

2–0

Newcastle United

Wembley Stadium

87,306

Sheffield Wednesday,from the Second Division, managed to secure victory in the 1991 final against Manchester United. This marked the conclusion of a period in which clubs not belonging to the First Division still had the chance to triumph in the competition.

ALSO READ|

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending