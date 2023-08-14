Carabao Cup Winners List (2023 - 1961): Score, Runner-Ups and Venue

The 2023 Carabao is currently in its seconds round of play. First established in the year 1960, the Carabao Cup is also known as the EFL Cup(English Football League). The Carabao Cup is considered the second most important competition in football after the FA Cup in England. All 72 English Football League members and 20 Premier League members are eligible to participate.
Initially, the championship was contested over two legs, and after 6 seasons, the first single-legged final was held in 1967. The 1960 edition of the Carabao championship was won by Aston Villa who defeated Rotherham United 3–2 on aggregate. As of 2023, Manchester United stands as the defending champion.
Carabao Cup Winners List (1961 - 2023)
During the second edition of the Carabao Cup, Norwich City became the first team from outside the first division to win the cup. This was majorly due to the underrepresentation of First Division clubs, which frequently allowed clubs from the lower division to go to the final.
Glory, glory, @ManUtd! 🏆#EFL | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/BAx37Myn1D
Following suit, Queen's Park Rangers and Swindon Town, both hailing from Division Three, achieved this remarkable feat in 1967 and 1969 respectively.
Below is the full list of Carabao Cup winner list
|
Final
|
Winners
|
Score
|
Runners-up
|
Venue
|
Attendance
|
1961
|
Aston Villa
|
0–2
|
Rotherham United
|
Millmoor
|
12,226
|
3–0
|
Villa Park
|
31,202
|
Aston Villa won 3–2 on aggregate
|
1962
|
Norwich City (1)
|
3–0
|
Rochdale
|
Spotland
|
11,123
|
1–0
|
Carrow Road
|
19,708
|
Norwich City won 4–0 on aggregate
|
1963
|
Birmingham City (1)
|
3–1
|
Aston Villa
|
St Andrew's
|
31,850
|
0–0
|
Villa Park
|
37,921
|
Birmingham City won 3–1 on aggregate
|
1964
|
Leicester City (1)
|
1–1
|
Stoke City
|
Victoria Ground
|
22,309
|
3–2
|
Filbert Street
|
25,372
|
Leicester City won 4–3 on aggregate
|
1965
|
Chelsea (1)
|
3–2
|
Leicester City
|
Stamford Bridge
|
20,690
|
0–0
|
Filbert Street
|
26,958
|
Chelsea won 3–2 on aggregate
|
1966
|
West Bromwich Albion (1)
|
1–2
|
West Ham United
|
Boleyn Ground
|
28,341
|
4–1
|
The Hawthorns
|
31,925
|
West Bromwich Albion won 5–3 on aggregate
|
1967
|
Queens Park Rangers (1)
|
3–2
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Wembley Stadium
|
97,952
|
1968
|
Leeds United (1)
|
1–0
|
Arsenal
|
Wembley Stadium
|
97,887
|
1969
|
Swindon Town (1)
|
3–1
|
Arsenal
|
Wembley Stadium
|
98,189
|
1970
|
Manchester City (1)
|
2–1
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
Wembley Stadium
|
97,963
|
1971
|
Tottenham Hotspur (1)
|
2–0
|
Aston Villa
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1972
|
Stoke City (1)
|
2–1
|
Chelsea
|
Wembley Stadium
|
97,852
|
1973
|
Tottenham Hotspur (2)
|
1–0
|
Norwich City
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1974
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers (1)
|
2–1
|
Manchester City
|
Wembley Stadium
|
97,886
|
1975
|
Aston Villa (2)
|
1–0
|
Norwich City
|
Wembley Stadium
|
95,946
|
1976
|
Manchester City (2)
|
2–1
|
Newcastle United
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1977
|
Aston Villa (3)
|
0–0
|
Everton
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1–1
|
Hillsborough Stadium
|
55,000
|
3–2
|
Old Trafford
|
54,749
|
1978
|
Nottingham Forest (1)
|
0–0
|
Liverpool
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1–0
|
Old Trafford
|
54,375
|
1979
|
Nottingham Forest (2)
|
3–2
|
Southampton
|
Wembley Stadium
|
96,952
|
1980
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers (2)
|
1–0
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Wembley Stadium
|
96,527
|
1981
|
Liverpool (1)
|
1–1
|
West Ham United
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
2–1
|
Villa Park
|
36,693
|
1982
|
Liverpool (2)
|
3–1
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1983
|
Liverpool (3)
|
2–1
|
Manchester United
|
Wembley Stadium
|
99,304
|
1984
|
Liverpool (4)
|
0–0
|
Everton
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1–0
|
Maine Road
|
52,089
|
1985
|
Norwich City (2)
|
1–0
|
Sunderland
|
Wembley Stadium
|
100,000
|
1986
|
Oxford United (1)
|
3–0
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
Wembley Stadium
|
90,396
|
1987
|
Arsenal (1)
|
2–1
|
Liverpool
|
Wembley Stadium
|
96,000
|
1988
|
Luton Town (2)
|
3–2
|
Arsenal
|
Wembley Stadium
|
95,732
|
1989
|
Nottingham Forest (3)
|
3–1
|
Luton Town
|
Wembley Stadium
|
76,130
|
1990
|
Nottingham Forest (4)
|
1–0
|
Oldham Athletic
|
Wembley Stadium
|
74,343
|
1991
|
Sheffield Wednesday (1)
|
1–0
|
Manchester United
|
Wembley Stadium
|
77,612
|
1992
|
Manchester United (1)
|
1–0
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Wembley Stadium
|
76,810
|
1993
|
Arsenal (2)
|
2–1
|
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Wembley Stadium
|
74,007
|
1994
|
Aston Villa (4)
|
3–1
|
Manchester United
|
Wembley Stadium
|
77,231
|
1995
|
Liverpool (5)
|
2–1
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
Wembley Stadium
|
75,595
|
1996
|
Aston Villa (5)
|
3–0
|
Leeds United
|
Wembley Stadium
|
77,065
|
1997
|
Leicester City (2)
|
1–1
|
Middlesbrough
|
Wembley Stadium
|
76,757
|
1–0
|
Hillsborough Stadium
|
39,428
|
1998
|
Chelsea (2)
|
2–0
|
Middlesbrough
|
Wembley Stadium
|
77,698
|
1999
|
Tottenham Hotspur (3)
|
1–0
|
Leicester City
|
Wembley Stadium
|
77,892
|
2000
|
Leicester City (3)
|
2–1
|
Tranmere Rovers
|
Wembley Stadium
|
74,313
|
2001
|
Liverpool (6)
|
1–1
|
Birmingham City
|
Millennium Stadium
|
73,500
|
2002
|
Blackburn Rovers (1)
|
2–1
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Millennium Stadium
|
72,500
|
2003
|
Liverpool (7)
|
2–0
|
Manchester United
|
Millennium Stadium
|
74,500
|
2004
|
Middlesbrough (1)
|
2–1
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
Millennium Stadium
|
72,634
|
2005
|
Chelsea (3)
|
3–2
|
Liverpool
|
Millennium Stadium
|
78,000
|
2006
|
Manchester United (2)
|
4–0
|
Wigan Athletic
|
Millennium Stadium
|
66,866
|
2007
|
Chelsea (4)
|
2–1
|
Arsenal
|
Millennium Stadium
|
70,073
|
2008
|
Tottenham Hotspur (4)
|
2–1
|
Chelsea
|
Wembley Stadium
|
87,660
|
2009
|
Manchester United (3)
|
0–0
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Wembley Stadium
|
88,217
|
2010
|
Manchester United (4)
|
2–1
|
Aston Villa
|
Wembley Stadium
|
88,596
|
2011
|
Birmingham City (2)
|
2–1
|
Arsenal
|
Wembley Stadium
|
88,851
|
2012
|
Liverpool (8)
|
2–2
|
Cardiff City
|
Wembley Stadium
|
89,041
|
2013
|
Swansea City (1)
|
5–0
|
Bradford City
|
Wembley Stadium
|
82,597
|
2014
|
Manchester City (3)
|
3–1
|
Sunderland
|
Wembley Stadium
|
84,697
|
2015
|
Chelsea (5)
|
2–0
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Wembley Stadium
|
89,294
|
2016
|
Manchester City (4)
|
1–1
|
Liverpool
|
Wembley Stadium
|
86,206
|
2017
|
Manchester United (5)
|
3–2
|
Southampton
|
Wembley Stadium
|
85,264
|
2018
|
Manchester City (5)
|
3–0
|
Arsenal
|
Wembley Stadium
|
85,671
|
2019
|
Manchester City (6)
|
0–0
|
Chelsea
|
Wembley Stadium
|
81,775
|
2020
|
Manchester City (7)
|
2–1
|
Aston Villa
|
Wembley Stadium
|
82,145
|
2021
|
Manchester City (8)
|
1–0
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Wembley Stadium
|
7,773
|
2022
|
Liverpool (9)
|
0–0
|
Chelsea
|
Wembley Stadium
|
85,512
|
2023
|
Manchester United (6)
|
2–0
|
Newcastle United
|
Wembley Stadium
|
87,306
Sheffield Wednesday,from the Second Division, managed to secure victory in the 1991 final against Manchester United. This marked the conclusion of a period in which clubs not belonging to the First Division still had the chance to triumph in the competition.
