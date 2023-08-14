Carabao Cup Winners List (2023 - 1961): Score, Runner-Ups and Venue

The 2023 Carabao is currently in its seconds round of play. First established in the year 1960, the Carabao Cup is also known as the EFL Cup(English Football League). The Carabao Cup is considered the second most important competition in football after the FA Cup in England. All 72 English Football League members and 20 Premier League members are eligible to participate.

Initially, the championship was contested over two legs, and after 6 seasons, the first single-legged final was held in 1967. The 1960 edition of the Carabao championship was won by Aston Villa who defeated Rotherham United 3–2 on aggregate. As of 2023, Manchester United stands as the defending champion.