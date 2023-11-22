Utah Jazz-LA Lakers: LeBron James Becomes First Player To Record 39K Points

LeBron James, already the NBA's leading scorer, achieved a historic feat on Tuesday night, becoming the sole player in NBA history to surpass 39,000 career points. James reached this milestone with a 3-pointer in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 131-99 victory against the Utah Jazz. In just 24 minutes, he contributed 17 points as the Lakers completed an undefeated run through Group Play in the NBA In-Season Tournament.
In his remarkable 21st season, James maintains an elite performance level, boasting averages of 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. He is shooting at a career-high efficiency of 58.6%, including an impressive 39.7% from 3-point range. At his current pace, and with good health, James is poised to reach 40,000 points around the All-Star break, further solidifying his untouchable position atop the NBA's all-time scoring leaderboard.
ALSO READ| NBA Champions List: Complete List of NBA Champions and Runners-up
LeBron James Climbs Up 7th on NBA's all-time 3-point List
LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down in his 21st season, continually setting and breaking records. Following his achievement as the first player to surpass 39,000 regular-season points, the four-time MVP surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time 3s made list, securing the seventh position with 2,291 triples. The same 3-pointer that propelled him over 39,000 points also elevated him closer to the top five in various records, including 3-point makes, games played, and steals. James has already solidified his position in the top five for points, assists, triple-doubles, made free throws, and field goals.
Beyond these milestones, LeBron James notched five other notable feats. On November 1st, he scored 35 points against the LA Clippers, marking his 81st 30-point outing since turning 35 and surpassing Karl Malone for that record. On November 15th, James moved to fifth all-time on the triple-doubles list, overtaking Jason Kidd and becoming the second oldest player, after Malone, to record a triple-double. The same night, he surpassed Jason Terry on the all-time 3-pointers made list. Finally, on November 19th, James passed Clyde Drexler for steals, securing the eighth position in the all-time steals record.
ALSO READ|