Unquestionably, Real Madrid stands as one of the triumvirate of founding members of La Liga who have not once suffered the indignity of relegation from the upper echelons of the league since its inception in the year 1929, a distinction shared only with Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona.

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, commonly known as Real Madrid, stands as a preeminent Spanish professional football establishment situated in the vibrant city of Madrid. The club actively engages in competitive battles within La Liga, the pinnacle of Spanish football. Originally established in 1902 as Madrid Football Club, the team has consistently adorned itself in a pristine white home kit since its inception. This esteemed appellation, "real," signifies "royal" in the Spanish language, and it was graciously bequeathed upon the club by King Alfonso XIII in the year 1920, accompanied by the inclusion of the royal crown within its emblem.

Real Madrid maintains numerous enduring rivalries, most notably the intense El Clásico with Barcelona and the fervently contested El Derbi Madrileño with Atlético Madrid. The club asserted its dominance on both the Spanish and European football scenes during the 1950s and 60s, securing an impressive five consecutive European Cups and a total of six European Cup victories, while also reaching two additional finals.

Real Madrid boasts the most participation in the European Cup/Champions League, having taken part in the competition an astounding 42 times. Within this esteemed tournament, they hold the undisputed record for the highest number of victories, draws, and goals scored. Real Madrid remains the sole club to have achieved the remarkable feat of securing three consecutive titles, known as a "three-peat," in the European Cup/Champions League on two separate occasions. The initial triumph took place in the triumvirate of seasons: 1955–56, 1956–57, and 1957–58, followed by a remarkable encore in the 2015–16, 2016–17, and 2017–18 campaigns.

Here is the complete list: Honour, Cups And Achievements Count Years THE BEST CLUB OF THE 20TH CENTURY FIFA TROPHY 1 2000 EUROPEAN CUPS 14 1955-56, 1956-57, 1957-58, 1958-59, 1959-60, 1965-66, 1997-98, 1999-00, 2001-02, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22 FIFA CLUB WORLD CUPS 8 1960, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 EUROPEAN SUPER CUPS 5 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022 UEFA CUPS 2 1984-85, 1985-86 NATIONAL LEAGUES 35 1931-32, 1932-33, 1953-54, 1954-55, 1956-57, 1957-58, 1960-61, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1966-67, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1961-62, 1962-63, 1963-64, 1964-65, 1966-67, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1971-72, 1974-75, 1975-76, 1977-78, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1985-86, 1971-72, 1974-75, 1975-76, 1977-78, 1978-79 1979-80, 1985-86, 1986-87, 1987-88, 1988-89, 1989-90, 1994-95, 1996-97, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2011-12 2016-17 2019-20 2021-22 SPANISH CUPS 20 1904-05 1905-06 1906-07 1907-08 1916-17 1933-34 1935-36 1945-46 1946-47 1961-62 1969-70 1973-74 1974-75 1979-80 1981-82 1988-89 1992-93 2010-11 2013-14 2022-23 SPANISH SUPER CUPS 12 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020, 2022 LEAGUE CUP 1 1984-85 SMALL WORLD CUPS 2 1952 1956 LATIN CUPS 2 1955 1957 IBERO-AMERICAN CUP 1 1994 REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 18 1903-04, 1904-05, 1905-06, 1906-07, 1907-08, 1912-13, 1915-16, 1916-17, 1917-18, 1919-20, 1921-22, 1922-23, 1923-24, 1925-26, 1926-27, 1928-29, 1929-30, 1930-31 MANCOMUNADOS TROPHIES 5 1931-32, 1932-33, 1933-34, 1934-35, 1935-36 In domestic football, the club has clinched an impressive total of 69 trophies. This remarkable tally includes an astounding 35 La Liga titles, a record-breaking 20 Copa del Rey triumphs, 12 Supercopa de España victories, a Copa Eva Duarte, and a Copa de la Liga.