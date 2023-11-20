US Premier League 2023: Schedule, Teams, Venue and How to Watch Live Match

Embarking on a single round-robin format, each team is slated to face off against the others once, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The ultimate showdown will witness the clash of the top two teams emerging victorious in the semis. The entirety of this season's games will unfold at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Presently underway, the US Premier League 2023 is being hosted by USA Cricket, marking the tournament's second edition. Commencing on Monday, November 13, this ICC-sanctioned event, conducted in collaboration with USA Cricket, is set to culminate in a grand finale on Wednesday, November 22. US Premier League 2023 Schedule Embarking on a single round-robin format, each team is slated to face off against the others once, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The ultimate showdown will witness the clash of the top two teams emerging victorious in the semis. The entirety of this season's games will unfold at Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Match Date Teams Time 1 November 13 Chicago Patriots vs Phillies United 8:30 PM 2 November 14 Maryland Mavericks vs Carolina Eagles 12:30 AM 3 November 14 New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans 4:30 AM 4 November 14 California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots 8:30 PM 5 November 15 Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks 12:30 AM 6 November 15 Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys 4:30 AM 7 November 15 NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles 8:30 PM 8 November 16 Chicago Patriots vs Maryland Mavericks 12:30 AM 9 November 16 Phillies United vs Carolina Eagles 4:30 AM 10 November 16 New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles 8:30 PM 11 November 17 NJ Titans vs Maryland Mavericks 12:30 AM 12 November 17 Chicago Patriots vs Carolina Eagles 4:30 AM 13 November 17 Phillies United vs New York Cowboys 8:30 PM 14 November 18 Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles 12:30 AM 15 November 18 Carolina Eagles vs NJ Titans 4:30 AM 16 November 18 Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys 8:30 PM 17 November 19 Phillies United vs NJ Titans 12:30 AM 18 November 19 Carolina Eagles vs California Golden Eagles 4:30 AM 19 November 19 Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys 8:30 PM 20 November 20 NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots 12:30 AM 21 November 20 Phillies United vs California Golden Eagles 4:30 AM SF1 November 21 TBD 12:30 AM SF2 November 21 TBD 4:30 AM Final November 22 TBD 12:30 AM US Premier League (USPL) 2023 Teams Gajanand Singh, a formidable middle-order batter, takes the helm for the Carolina Eagles, while the California Golden Eagles are led by the Indian-born Unmukt Chand. Team Name Players Carolina Eagles Gajanand Singh (c), Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Gauranshu Sharma, Iqwe Craig, Kesrick Williams, Kjorn Ottley, Yasir Mohammad, Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Sion Hackett, Kristopher Ramsaran, Raunaq Sharma, Ravish Khanchi, Sachin Seecharan, Aryan Singh, Daniel Williams, Dexter Sween, Steven Katwaroo (wk) California Golden Eagles Unmukt Chand (c), Mario Lobban, Dhruv Pawar, Eizaz Mulla, Smit Patel, Saif Badar, Ryan Scott, Gaurav Kumar, Hamza Tariq (wicket-keeper), Kellon Carmichael and Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dane Piedt, Yassir Kaleem, Vaaroon Samaroo, Tej Patel, Nisarg Desai Chicago Patriots Angelo Perera (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Bipul Sharma, Nitish Kumar (wk), Shehan Jayasuria, Joshua Tromp (wicket-keeper), Carmi Le Roux, Gayan Fernando, Jahamar Hamilton, Adithya Ganesh, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Sheikh, Amila Aponsu, Rayad Emrit, Rayyankhan Pathan Maryland Mavericks Jessy Singh (c), Pranav Chettipalayam (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Qumar Torrington, Raymond Ramrattan, Ronaldo Ali Mohammed, Sai Teja Mukkamala, Dwayne Smith, Atish Gawand, Bravish Shetty, Darius Gopaul, Neil Broom, Nil Patel, Phani Simhadri, Supreet Madaan, Taj Mohammad, Tevin Imlach (wicket-keeper), Vineet Sinha, Kapil Khanna, Kevin Stoute New York Cowboys Jaladh Dua (c & wk), Kulvinder Singh, Milind Kumar, Neil Nervekar, Abhinav Sikharam, Gaurav Grover, Gihan Senanayake and Imran Raja Khan, Chiranshu Bhatia, Obus Pienaar, Samarth Tiwari, Sanchit Sandhu, Yohan Samarawickrama, Jeremy Gordon NJ Titans Harmeet Singh (c), Rehman Dar, Soaeb Tai, Vandit Prajapati, Zia ul Haq, Trevon Griffith, Saurabh Netravalkar, Aaron Jones, Noman Iftikhar, Raj Nannan, Junaid Siddiqui, Mohammed Mohsin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Nauman Anwar, Jvon Searles, Andries Gous (wk) Phillies United Elias Sunny (c), Ali Imran, Arya Garg, Rizwan Mazhar (wk), Stephen Wiig, Aman Patel (wk), Dominique Rikhi, Akshay Homraj, Karan Patel, Manoj Acharya, Calvin Savage, Rushikesh Amin, Danesh Patel

The Chicago Patriots, under the guidance of Sri Lankan-born Angelo Perera, will see Jessey Singh at the forefront. Jaladh Dua captains the New York Cowboys, Harmeet Singh leads the NJ Titans, and Elias Sunny spearheads Phillies United. Notably, the tournament will showcase the participation of numerous cricketers from Major League Cricket (MLC) and Minor League Cricket (MiLC). Also Read - Where is the Next World Cup 2027? Host Countries, Teams and Qualification

US Premier League 2023 Venue Scheduled to unfold in Florida, USA, from November 13 to 21, the 2023 US Premier League (USPL) features seven competing teams. Every game in the tournament is slated to transpire at Florida's Broward County Stadium, offering a fitting venue for the cricketing spectacle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by USPL | T20 Cricket League (@uspremierleague__) The upcoming Twenty20 event will feature prominent cricket players from Major League Cricket (MLC) and Minor League Cricket (MiLC), alongside members of the US men's national squad, promising an athletically charged atmosphere. The anticipated average score at this Florida venue is 151.