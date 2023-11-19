Where is the Next World Cup? Host Countries, Teams and Qualification

The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup marks the 14th edition of this quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament. Organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the event is scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia during October and November 2027.

2027 Cricket World Cup Qualification

In terms of qualification, South Africa and Zimbabwe, serving as co-hosts, automatically secure spots in the competition. Additionally, the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings will directly qualify. The remaining four positions will be determined through global qualifier tournaments. Notably, despite Namibia co-hosting the tournament for the first time, their participation is not guaranteed as they are not a full ICC member. Consequently, Namibia will have to follow the standard qualification pathway to earn a spot in the competition.