Where is the Next World Cup? Host Countries, Teams and Qualification

2027 Cricket World Cup: Host Country, Dates, Teams and Qualification

The 2027 Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa and Zimbabwe for the second time, the previous occasion being the 2003 edition. Namibia will make its debut as a host nation. The tournament is set to feature an expansion to 14 teams, adopting the same format employed in the 2003 edition.

Nov 19, 2023, 22:08 IST
The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup marks the 14th edition of this quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament. Organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the event is scheduled to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia during October and November 2027.

2027 Cricket World Cup Qualification

In terms of qualification, South Africa and Zimbabwe, serving as co-hosts, automatically secure spots in the competition. Additionally, the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings will directly qualify. The remaining four positions will be determined through global qualifier tournaments. Notably, despite Namibia co-hosting the tournament for the first time, their participation is not guaranteed as they are not a full ICC member. Consequently, Namibia will have to follow the standard qualification pathway to earn a spot in the competition.

Means of qualification

Date

Venue

Teams

Qualified

Host nation

16 November 2021

2

South Africa

Zimbabwe

ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

TBA

Various

8

  

2026 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

TBD

4

  

Total

  

14

  

2027 Cricket World Cup Host 

2027 Cricket World Cup Format

The competition's format will consist of two groups, each comprising seven teams. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and a final to determine the ultimate winner. In the group stage, each team will face all other sides in their respective groups once, a format reminiscent of the 2003 edition. Notably, the 2027 edition will reintroduce a modified version of points carry forward (PCF), a system previously used in the 1999 edition.

