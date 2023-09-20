ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Host Country, Cities and Start Date

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: History is in the making as the centuries-old sport of cricket is set to travel to a brand new territory. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup will take place in the United States and West Indies.

This occasion will mark the first time the USA will host a major cricket tournament. ICC recently finalised the venues in the USA where the games will be played. The US has its own variant of a bat-and-ball game called baseball, which is among the most popular and most-watched sports in the world. The US also has a respectable cricket team that ranks in the top 20 in the world.

However, fans rarely hear the country’s name mentioned in bilateral tours or the big tournaments. But that will change forever in 2024 and hopefully, result in an even bigger fan following and more global appear for cricket. The US will co-host the T20 World Cup with the West Indies. You can check out the full details, venues, hosts and start date of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 here.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Host and Venue

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies. It’s a historic moment, and the ICC has given much thought to delivering the best entertainment and value for money to the fans. New stadiums are being constructed, and existing infrastructure will be amended to accommodate the fans.

While the West Indies venues are yet to be announced, the ICC recently revealed the venues and cities in the USA where the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played. Modular stadium infrastructure will be used to erect new and increase the capacity of existing stadiums.

You can check out the venues for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 below:

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida

Eisenhower Park, Nassau County in New York

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Start Date

20 Teams will participate in the 2024 T20 World Cup, divided into four groups of five and follow a single round-robin format. The tournament will be played from June 4, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

England are the defending champions, having won the very exciting 2022 T20 World Cup.