List of Centuries in T20 International Cricket (2007-2022)
The first T20 International match was played between two arch-rivals New Zealand and Australia on 17 February 2005. The inaugural T20I World Cup was won by India and its arch-rival Pakistan finished as the runner-up.
If a player scores 100 runs in a single inning, it is known as a century in a cricket match. Scoring a century in T20I is way too difficult because of the limited-overs format.
List of all T20 International centuries:
|
Player
|
Runs/Balls
|
Date
|
1. Chris Gayle
|
117/57
|
11 September 2007
|
2. Brendon McCullum
|
116*/56
|
28 February 2010
|
3. Suresh Raina
|
101/60
|
2 May 2010
|
4. Mahela Jayawardene
|
100/64
|
3 May 2010
|
5. Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
104*/57
|
6 August 2011
|
6. Richard Levi
|
117*/51
|
19 February 2012
|
7. Richie Berrington
|
100/58
|
24 July 2012
|
8. Brendon McCullum
|
123/58
|
21 September 2012
|
9. Martin Guptill
|
101*/69
|
23 December 2012
|
10. Aaron Finch
|
156/63
|
29 August 2013
|
11. Alex Hales
|
116*/64
|
27 March 2014
|
12. Ahmed Shehzad
|
111*/62
|
30 March 2014
|
13. Faf du Plessis
|
119/56
|
11 January 2015
|
14. Morné van Wyk
|
114*/70
|
14 January 2015
|
15. Rohit Sharma
|
106/66
|
2 October 2015
|
16. Mohammad Shahzad
|
118*/67
|
10 January 2016
|
17. Shane Watson
|
124*/71
|
31 January 2016
|
18. Babar Hayat
|
122/60
|
19 February 2016
|
19. Tamim Iqbal
|
103*/63
|
13 March 2016
|
20. Chris Gayle
|
100*/48
|
16 March 2016
|
21. Evin Lewis
|
100/49
|
27 August 2016
|
22. K. L. Rahul
|
110*/51
|
27 August 2016
|
23. Glenn Maxwell
|
145*/65
|
6 September 2016
|
24. Colin Munro
|
101 54
|
6 January 2017
|
25. Shaiman Anwar
|
117*/68
|
14 April 2017
|
26. Evin Lewis
|
125*/62
|
9 July 2017
|
27. David Miller
|
101*/35
|
29 October 2017
|
28. Colin Munro
|
109*/58
|
4 November 2017
|
29. Rohit Sharma
|
118/43
|
22 December 2017
|
30. Colin Munro
|
104/53
|
3 January 2018
|
31. Glenn Maxwell
|
103*/58
|
7 February 2018
|
32. Martin Guptill
|
105/54
|
16 February 2018
|
33. Aaron Finch
|
172/76
|
3 July 2018
|
34. K. L. Rahul
|
101*/54
|
3 July 2018
|
35. Rohit Sharma
|
100*/56
|
8 July 2018
|
36. Rohit Sharma
|
111*/61
|
6 November 2018
|
37. Ravija Sandaruwan
|
103/59
|
23 January 2019
|
38. Hazratullah Zazai
|
162*/62
|
23 February 2019
|
39. Glenn Maxwell
|
113*/55
|
27 February 2019
|
40. Tony Ura
|
107*/60
|
23 March 2019
|
41. Awais Ahmed[c]
|
102*/64
|
30 March 2019
|
42.Ravinderpal Singh
|
101/48
|
18 August 2019
|
43. Jean-Pierre Kotze
|
101*/43
|
20 August 2019
|
44. Sivakumar Periyalwar[c]
|
105*/40
|
29 August 2019
|
45. Sudesh Wickramasekara[c]
|
104*/36
|
30 August 2019
|
46. Bilal Zalmai[c]
|
111*/58
|
1 September 2019
|
47. George Munsey
|
127*/56
|
16 September 2019
|
48. Paras Khadka
|
106*/52
|
28 September 2019
|
49. Patrick Matautaava
|
103/52
|
1 October 2019
|
50. Kevin O'Brien
|
124/62
|
7 October 2019
|
51. Leslie Dunbar[c]
|
104*/61
|
14 October 2019
|
52. Sabawoon Davizi[c]
|
101/68
|
20 October 2019
|
53. David Warner
|
100*/56
|
27 October 2019
|
54. Dawid Malan
|
103*/51
|
8 November 2019
|
55. Gyanendra Malla
|
107/55
|
5 December 2019
|
56. Shaheryar Butt
|
125*/50
|
29 August 2020
|
57. Glenn Phillips
|
108/51
|
29 November 2020
|
58. Mohammad Rizwan
|
104*/64
|
11 February 2021
|
59. Babar Azam
|
122/59
|
14 April 2021
|
60. Max O'Dowd
|
133*/73
|
18 April 2021
|
61. Aravinda De Silva
|
100*/60
|
24 June 2021
|
62. Liam Livingstone
|
103/43
|
16 July 2021
|
63. Saber Zakhil
|
100*/47
|
24 July 2021
|
64. Azhar Andani
|
100/51
|
21 August 2021
|
65. Varun Thanmotharam
|
104*/52
|
21 August 2021
|
66. Paul Stirling
|
115*/75
|
1 September 2021
|
67. Orchide Tuyisenge
|
100*/60
|
19 October 2021
|
68. Rovman Powell
|
107*/53
|
26 January 2022
|
69. Mathew Spoors
|
108*/66
|
18 February 2022
|
70. Kushal Bhurtel
|
104*/61
|
19 February 2022
|
71. Muhammad Waseem
|
112*/66
|
24 February 2022
|
72. Dipendra Singh Airee
|
110*/57
|
2 April 2022
|
73. Gerhard Erasmus
|
100*/47
|
9 April 2022
|
74. Sabawoon Davizi
|
115*/59
|
12 May 2022
|
75. Dylan Steyn
|
106*/55
|
12 May 2022
|
76. Taranjeet Singh
|
110*/61
|
13May 2022
|
77. Saim Hussain
|
108*/55
|
14 May 2022
|
78. Zeeshan Kukikhel
|
147*/39
|
5 June 2022
|
79. Leslie Dunbar
|
117*/50
|
26 June 2022
|
80. Deepak Hooda
|
104/57
|
28 June 2022
|
81. Surendran Chandramohan
|
100*/52
|
2 July 2022
|
82. Sabawoon Davizi
|
111*/71
|
9 July 2022
|
83. Suryakumar Yadav
|
117*/55
|
10 July 2022
|
84. Steven Taylor
|
101*/55
|
11 July 2022
|
85. Gustav Mckeon
|
109*/61
|
25 July 2022
|
86. Fahim Nazir
|
108*/61
|
27 July 2022
|
87. Gustav Mckeon
|
101*/53
|
27 July 2022
|
88. Finn Allen
|
101*/56
|
27 July 2022
|
89. Fahim Nazir
|
113*/61
|
30 July 2022
|
90. Virat Kohli
|
122*/61
|
8 September 2022
|
91. Babar Azam
|
110*/66
|
22 September 2022
|
98. David Miller
|
106*/47
|
2 October 2022
|
99. Rilee Rossouw
|
100*/48
|
4 October 2022
|
100. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming
|
114*/46
|
15 October 2022
|
101. Rilee Rossouw
|
109*/56
|
27 October 2022
|
102. Glenn Philips
|
104*/64
|
29 October 2022
|
103. Aaron Johnson
|
109*/69
|
16 November 2022
|
104. Zeeshan Maqsood
|
102*/ 44
|
19 November 2022
|
105. Suryakumar Yadav
|
111*/51
|
20 November 2022
|
106. Vinoo Balakrishnan
|
100*/70
|
25 November 2022
|
107. Obed Harvey
|
107*/ 54
|
8 December 2022
|
108. Simon Ssesazi
|
100*/58
|
22 December 2022
|
109. Suryakumar Yadav
|
112*/51
|
7 January 2023
The first century of the T20 International format was scored by Chris Gayle against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007. Aaron Finch of Australia has scored the highest individual score of 172 runs in the T20 format.
