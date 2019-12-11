List of Centuries in T20 International Cricket (2007-2022)

If a player scores 100 runs in a single inning, it is known as a century in a cricket match. Scoring a century in T20I is way too difficult because of the limited-overs format. Check the complete list of centuries in T20I Cricket.
The first T20 International match was played between two arch-rivals New Zealand and Australia on 17 February 2005. The inaugural T20I World Cup was won by India and its arch-rival Pakistan finished as the runner-up. 

List of all T20 International centuries:

Player

Runs/Balls

Date

1. Chris Gayle

117/57

11 September 2007

2. Brendon McCullum  

116*/56

28 February 2010

3. Suresh Raina

101/60  

2 May 2010

4. Mahela Jayawardene

100/64  

3 May 2010

5. Tillakaratne Dilshan

104*/57  

6 August 2011

6. Richard Levi  

117*/51

19 February 2012

7. Richie Berrington

100/58  

24 July 2012

8. Brendon McCullum

123/58  

21 September 2012

9. Martin Guptill

101*/69  

23 December 2012

10. Aaron Finch  

156/63

29 August 2013

11. Alex Hales  

116*/64

27 March 2014

12. Ahmed Shehzad

111*/62  

30 March 2014

13. Faf du Plessis  

119/56

11 January 2015

14. Morné van Wyk

114*/70  

14 January 2015

15. Rohit Sharma

106/66

2 October 2015

16. Mohammad Shahzad

118*/67  

10 January 2016

17. Shane Watson

124*/71

31 January 2016

18. Babar Hayat

122/60

19 February 2016

19. Tamim Iqbal

103*/63

13 March 2016

20. Chris Gayle  

100*/48

16 March 2016

21. Evin Lewis  

100/49

27 August 2016

22. K. L. Rahul

110*/51

27 August 2016

23. Glenn Maxwell

145*/65  

6 September 2016

24. Colin Munro  

101 54

6 January 2017

25. Shaiman Anwar

117*/68

14 April 2017

26. Evin Lewis  

125*/62

9 July 2017

27. David Miller

101*/35

29 October 2017

28. Colin Munro  

109*/58

4 November 2017

29. Rohit Sharma  

118/43

22 December 2017

30. Colin Munro  

104/53

3 January 2018

31. Glenn Maxwell

103*/58

7 February 2018

32. Martin Guptill

105/54

16 February 2018

33. Aaron Finch  

172/76

3 July 2018

34. K. L. Rahul

101*/54

3 July 2018

35. Rohit Sharma

100*/56

8 July 2018

36. Rohit Sharma  

111*/61

6 November 2018

37. Ravija Sandaruwan

103/59

23 January 2019

38. Hazratullah Zazai

162*/62

23 February 2019

39. Glenn Maxwell  

113*/55

27 February 2019

40. Tony Ura  

107*/60

23 March 2019

41. Awais Ahmed[c]

102*/64

30 March 2019

42.Ravinderpal Singh

101/48

18 August 2019

43. Jean-Pierre Kotze  

101*/43

20 August 2019

44. Sivakumar Periyalwar[c]  

105*/40

29 August 2019

45. Sudesh Wickramasekara[c]

104*/36

30 August 2019

46. Bilal Zalmai[c]

111*/58  

1 September 2019

47. George Munsey

127*/56  

16 September 2019

48. Paras Khadka

106*/52  

28 September 2019

49. Patrick Matautaava

103/52

1 October 2019

50. Kevin O'Brien

 124/62

7 October 2019

51. Leslie Dunbar[c]

104*/61  

14 October 2019

52. Sabawoon Davizi[c]

101/68

 20 October 2019

53. David Warner

100*/56

27 October 2019

54. Dawid Malan

103*/51

8 November 2019

55. Gyanendra Malla

107/55  

5 December 2019

56. Shaheryar Butt

125*/50

29 August 2020

57. Glenn Phillips

108/51

29 November 2020

58. Mohammad Rizwan

104*/64

11 February 2021

59. Babar Azam

122/59

14 April 2021

60. Max O'Dowd

133*/73

18 April 2021

61. Aravinda De Silva

100*/60

24 June 2021

62. Liam Livingstone

103/43

16 July 2021

63. Saber Zakhil

100*/47

24 July 2021

64. Azhar Andani

100/51

21 August 2021

65. Varun Thanmotharam

104*/52

21 August 2021

66. Paul Stirling

115*/75

1 September 2021

67. Orchide Tuyisenge

100*/60

19 October 2021

68. Rovman Powell 

107*/53

26 January 2022

69. Mathew Spoors

108*/66

18 February 2022

70. Kushal Bhurtel

104*/61

19 February 2022

71. Muhammad Waseem

112*/66

24 February 2022

72. Dipendra Singh Airee

110*/57

2 April 2022

73. Gerhard Erasmus

100*/47

9 April 2022

74. Sabawoon Davizi

115*/59

12 May 2022

75. Dylan Steyn

106*/55

12 May 2022

76. Taranjeet Singh 

110*/61

13May 2022

77. Saim Hussain

108*/55

14 May 2022

78. Zeeshan Kukikhel

147*/39

5 June 2022

79. Leslie Dunbar

117*/50

26 June 2022

80. Deepak Hooda

104/57

28 June 2022

81. Surendran Chandramohan

100*/52

2 July 2022

82. Sabawoon Davizi

111*/71

9 July 2022

83. Suryakumar Yadav

117*/55

10 July 2022

84. Steven Taylor

101*/55

11 July 2022

85. Gustav Mckeon

109*/61

25 July 2022

86. Fahim Nazir

108*/61

27 July 2022

87. Gustav Mckeon 

101*/53

27 July 2022

88. Finn Allen 

101*/56

27 July 2022

89. Fahim Nazir

113*/61

30 July 2022

90. Virat Kohli 

122*/61

8 September 2022

91.  Babar Azam

110*/66

22 September 2022

98. David Miller

106*/47

2 October 2022

99. Rilee Rossouw

100*/48

4 October 2022

100. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming

114*/46

15 October 2022

101. Rilee Rossouw

109*/56

27 October 2022

102. Glenn Philips

104*/64

29 October 2022

103. Aaron Johnson 

109*/69

16 November 2022

104. Zeeshan Maqsood

102*/ 44

19 November 2022

105. Suryakumar Yadav

111*/51

20 November 2022

106. Vinoo Balakrishnan

100*/70

25 November 2022

107. Obed Harvey

107*/ 54

8 December 2022

108.  Simon Ssesazi

100*/58

22 December 2022

109. Suryakumar Yadav 

112*/51

7 January 2023

The first century of the T20 International format was scored by Chris Gayle against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007. Aaron Finch of Australia has scored the highest individual score of 172 runs in the T20  format. 

