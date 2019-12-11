List of Centuries in T20 International Cricket (2007-2022)

The first T20 International match was played between two arch-rivals New Zealand and Australia on 17 February 2005. The inaugural T20I World Cup was won by India and its arch-rival Pakistan finished as the runner-up.

If a player scores 100 runs in a single inning, it is known as a century in a cricket match. Scoring a century in T20I is way too difficult because of the limited-overs format.

List of all T20 International centuries:

Player Runs/Balls Date 1. Chris Gayle 117/57 11 September 2007 2. Brendon McCullum 116*/56 28 February 2010 3. Suresh Raina 101/60 2 May 2010 4. Mahela Jayawardene 100/64 3 May 2010 5. Tillakaratne Dilshan 104*/57 6 August 2011 6. Richard Levi 117*/51 19 February 2012 7. Richie Berrington 100/58 24 July 2012 8. Brendon McCullum 123/58 21 September 2012 9. Martin Guptill 101*/69 23 December 2012 10. Aaron Finch 156/63 29 August 2013 11. Alex Hales 116*/64 27 March 2014 12. Ahmed Shehzad 111*/62 30 March 2014 13. Faf du Plessis 119/56 11 January 2015 14. Morné van Wyk 114*/70 14 January 2015 15. Rohit Sharma 106/66 2 October 2015 16. Mohammad Shahzad 118*/67 10 January 2016 17. Shane Watson 124*/71 31 January 2016 18. Babar Hayat 122/60 19 February 2016 19. Tamim Iqbal 103*/63 13 March 2016 20. Chris Gayle 100*/48 16 March 2016 21. Evin Lewis 100/49 27 August 2016 22. K. L. Rahul 110*/51 27 August 2016 23. Glenn Maxwell 145*/65 6 September 2016 24. Colin Munro 101 54 6 January 2017 25. Shaiman Anwar 117*/68 14 April 2017 26. Evin Lewis 125*/62 9 July 2017 27. David Miller 101*/35 29 October 2017 28. Colin Munro 109*/58 4 November 2017 29. Rohit Sharma 118/43 22 December 2017 30. Colin Munro 104/53 3 January 2018 31. Glenn Maxwell 103*/58 7 February 2018 32. Martin Guptill 105/54 16 February 2018 33. Aaron Finch 172/76 3 July 2018 34. K. L. Rahul 101*/54 3 July 2018 35. Rohit Sharma 100*/56 8 July 2018 36. Rohit Sharma 111*/61 6 November 2018 37. Ravija Sandaruwan 103/59 23 January 2019 38. Hazratullah Zazai 162*/62 23 February 2019 39. Glenn Maxwell 113*/55 27 February 2019 40. Tony Ura 107*/60 23 March 2019 41. Awais Ahmed[c] 102*/64 30 March 2019 42.Ravinderpal Singh 101/48 18 August 2019 43. Jean-Pierre Kotze 101*/43 20 August 2019 44. Sivakumar Periyalwar[c] 105*/40 29 August 2019 45. Sudesh Wickramasekara[c] 104*/36 30 August 2019 46. Bilal Zalmai[c] 111*/58 1 September 2019 47. George Munsey 127*/56 16 September 2019 48. Paras Khadka 106*/52 28 September 2019 49. Patrick Matautaava 103/52 1 October 2019 50. Kevin O'Brien 124/62 7 October 2019 51. Leslie Dunbar[c] 104*/61 14 October 2019 52. Sabawoon Davizi[c] 101/68 20 October 2019 53. David Warner 100*/56 27 October 2019 54. Dawid Malan 103*/51 8 November 2019 55. Gyanendra Malla 107/55 5 December 2019 56. Shaheryar Butt 125*/50 29 August 2020 57. Glenn Phillips 108/51 29 November 2020 58. Mohammad Rizwan 104*/64 11 February 2021 59. Babar Azam 122/59 14 April 2021 60. Max O'Dowd 133*/73 18 April 2021 61. Aravinda De Silva 100*/60 24 June 2021 62. Liam Livingstone 103/43 16 July 2021 63. Saber Zakhil 100*/47 24 July 2021 64. Azhar Andani 100/51 21 August 2021 65. Varun Thanmotharam 104*/52 21 August 2021 66. Paul Stirling 115*/75 1 September 2021 67. Orchide Tuyisenge 100*/60 19 October 2021 68. 107*/53 26 January 2022 69. Mathew Spoors 108*/66 18 February 2022 70. 104*/61 19 February 2022 71. 112*/66 24 February 2022 72. 110*/57 2 April 2022 73. Gerhard Erasmus 100*/47 9 April 2022 74. Sabawoon Davizi 115*/59 12 May 2022 75. Dylan Steyn 106*/55 12 May 2022 76. Taranjeet Singh 110*/61 13May 2022 77. Saim Hussain 108*/55 14 May 2022 78. Zeeshan Kukikhel 147*/39 5 June 2022 79. Leslie Dunbar 117*/50 26 June 2022 80. Deepak Hooda 104/57 28 June 2022 81. Surendran Chandramohan 100*/52 2 July 2022 82. Sabawoon Davizi 111*/71 9 July 2022 83. Suryakumar Yadav 117*/55 10 July 2022 84. Steven Taylor 101*/55 11 July 2022 85. Gustav Mckeon 109*/61 25 July 2022 86. Fahim Nazir 108*/61 27 July 2022 87. Gustav Mckeon 101*/53 27 July 2022 88. Finn Allen 101*/56 27 July 2022 89. Fahim Nazir 113*/61 30 July 2022 90. Virat Kohli 122*/61 8 September 2022 91. Babar Azam 110*/66 22 September 2022 98. David Miller 106*/47 2 October 2022 99. 100*/48 4 October 2022 100. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming 114*/46 15 October 2022 101. Rilee Rossouw 109*/56 27 October 2022 102. Glenn Philips 104*/64 29 October 2022 103. Aaron Johnson 109*/69 16 November 2022 104. Zeeshan Maqsood 102*/ 44 19 November 2022 105. Suryakumar Yadav 111*/51 20 November 2022 106. Vinoo Balakrishnan 100*/70 25 November 2022 107. Obed Harvey 107*/ 54 8 December 2022 108. Simon Ssesazi 100*/58 22 December 2022 109. Suryakumar Yadav 112*/51 7 January 2023

The first century of the T20 International format was scored by Chris Gayle against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007. Aaron Finch of Australia has scored the highest individual score of 172 runs in the T20 format.

