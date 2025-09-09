Who is Alex Warren? Check his Early Life, Career & Achievements!

Alex Warren Biography: Alex Warren won the Best New Artist award in the MTV VMAs 2025. Alex Warren or Alexander Warren Hughes was born on September 18, 2000. He is one of Gen Z’s most relatable creators. But what song made Alex Warren famous? The song he is most famous for is his single “Ordinary”. It became the most popular song in the 2025 hit list and topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. Alex Warren is also the co-founder of the Hype House and rose to fame on YouTube and TikTok captivating millions with his raw honesty, funny banter and comedic style. He is the perfect example of rising from ashes, from actually living in his car to a worldwide star. Read on to know his journey from hardship to chart-topping music star, his early struggles, viral songs, and achievements. Who is Alex Warren?

Alex Warren grew up in Carlsbad, California, in a troubled household. He faced personal loss early on, losing his father to cancer at age nine and later enduring his mother’s struggles. He became homeless due to his family struggles which led to relying on friends and his own determination to survive. Homelessness and hardship marked his teenage years, but he channeled his pain into content creation. He began posting skateboarding and comedic videos on YouTube at age 10, which became an outlet for his creativity during difficult times. How Did Alex Warren Start His Career? Warren’s social media breakthrough came in 2019 as a founding member of the Hype House, collaborating with other creators on YouTube and TikTok. Posting first-person pranks and personal vlogs, he quickly garnered millions of followers. By 2020, he was nominated for a Streamy Award. In 2022, Warren left the Hype House, focusing on music full-time and launching the “Locked in with Alex Warren” podcast.