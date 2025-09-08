Geoffrey Hinton is infamously known as the Godfather of AI for caming up with the ideas that make AI work today. He started out studying experimental psychology at Cambridge and then went on to get a PhD in AI from Edinburgh. He led revolutions in neural networks and deep learning that turned AI from an academic theory into global systems that power voice assistants, recommendation platforms, and more. Hinton now says that these same breakthroughs could lead to huge job losses and machines that can control people's emotions. His story combines brilliance with caution and offers a unique look at where AI comes from and where it might be heading.

Who is the Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton?

Geoffrey Hinton is a scientist from Canada and Britain who came up with the idea of brain-like learning, which led to the creation of neural networks. He earned his bachelor's degree in experimental psychology from Cambridge in 1970 and his PhD in artificial intelligence from Edinburgh in 1978. Then he came up with Boltzmann machines and made backpropagation in deep networks more popular. He won the Turing Award in 2018 and the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024 for his work that laid the groundwork for modern AI. People called him the "Godfather of AI" because he helped in building the AI that is now used for everything from tagging photos to recognizing voices.