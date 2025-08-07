This initiative was launched in partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on August 6, 2025. The federal workforce of the United States is now being provided with some of the advanced artificial intelligence tools widely because of various reasons. Since the AI-powered tools can handle things like data entry, processing applications, and summarising large documents very well. Earlier, in June, the U.S. Department of Defence awarded OpenAI a contract worth up to $200 million, and the company unveiled a new product called OpenAI for Government, as per ActuaIA. Therefore, the offer signals a new phase in the relationship between major AI developers and the government. This highlights a growing competition for a massive and influential client. Check Out: What is xAI's Grok Imagine and How does it Create AI Images and Videos? Check Explanation Here!

Why is OpenAI offering ChatGPT to the government for $1? This pricing strategy is described as "essentially no cost" and serves a dual purpose. The U.S. government provides a low-risk, low-cost entry point to adopt powerful AI technology. This technology also aligns well with the administration's "AI Action Plan." Therefore, the goal is to modernise government operations and make services faster and more reliable for the public. From OpenAI's perspective, this initiative is a crucial part of its broader strategy to deepen ties with lawmakers and regulators. Through the ChatGPT Enterprise for the U.S. government, it aims to build trust, gain valuable feedback, and establish itself as a major player responsible for the smooth application of AI in government. This will help OpenAI to eradicate its competition with rivals like Google and Anthropic, who are also pursuing government contracts in a similar manner.

What features are included in ChatGPT Enterprise for government use? Participating federal agencies will gain access to OpenAI's most powerful frontier models through the ChatGPT Enterprise platform. Learn how these AI tools will be helpful to the U.S. Federal Workforce: These models offer significant performance and security advantages over the standard consumer version .

In addition to this, the deal provides 60 days of unlimited use for advanced features like Deep Research and Advanced Voice Mode .

They will be able to explore the full potential of the AI tools and understand how they can best be integrated into their workflows. This includes drafting reports and summarising complex documents. The partnership with the GSA, which has issued an Authority to Use (ATU) for the product, ensures that the service meets rigorous security and compliance standards for government use.