Emmy Nominations 2023: Check The Complete List For All Categories Here

Emmy Nominations 2023: The announcement of this year's nominees for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday by Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy president Frank Scherma served as Succession's final season's victory lap.

Outstanding Drama Series

Drama Series “Andor” “Better Call Saul” “The Last of Us” “Succession” “The White Lotus” “Yellowjackets” “House of the Dragon” “The Crown”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nominated Actors Drama Series Jeff Bridges “The Old Man” Brian Cox “Succession” Kieran Culkin “Succession” Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul” Pedro Pascal “The Last of Us” Jeremy Strong “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nominated Actress Drama Series Sharon Horgan “Bad Sisters” Melanie Lynskey “Yellowjackets” Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale” Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us” Keri Russell “The Diplomat” Sarah Snook “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nominated Actors Drama Series F. Murray Abraham “The White Lotus” Nicholas Braun “Succession” Michael Imperioli “The White Lotus” Theo James “The White Lotus” Matthew Macfadyen “Succession” Alan Ruck “Succession” Will Sharpe “The White Lotus” Alexander Skarsgård “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nominated Actress Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus” Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown” Meghann Fahy “The White Lotus” Sabrina Impacciatore “The White Lotus” Aubrey Plaza “The White Lotus” Rhea Seehorn “Better Call Saul” J. Smith-Cameron “Succession” Simona Tabasco “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nominated Actor Drama Series Murray Bartlett “The Last of Us” James Cromwell “Succession” Lamar Johnson “The Last of Us” Arian Moayed “Succession” Nick Offerman “The Last of Us” Keivonn Montreal Woodard “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Nominated Actor Drama Series Hiam Abbass “Succession” Cherry Jones “Succession” Melanie Lynskey “The Last of Us” Storm Reid “The Last of Us” Anna Torv “The Last of Us” Harriet Walter “Succession”

Outstanding Comedy Series

Nominated Series “Ted Lasso” “Only Murders in the Building” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “Jury Duty” “The Bear” “Barry” “Abbott Elementary” “Wednesday”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actor Comedy Series Bill Hader “Barry” Jason Segel “Shrinking” Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso” Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actress Comedy Series Jenna Ortega “Wednesday” Natasha Lyonne “Poker Face” Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary” Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Christina Applegate “Dead to Me”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actor Comedy Series Henry Winkler “Barry” Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary” Ebon Moss-Bachrach “The Bear” James Marsden “Jury Duty” Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso” Phil Dunster “Ted Lasso” Anthony Carrigan “Barry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actor Comedy Series Jessica Williams “Shrinking” Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso” Juno Temple “Ted Lasso” Sheryl Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary” Janelle James “Abbott Elementary” Ayo Edebiri “The Bear” Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actor Comedy Series Sam Richardson “Ted Lasso” Oliver Platt “The Bear” Pedro Pascal “Saturday Night Live” Nathan Lane “Only Murders In The Building” Luke Kirby “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Jon Bernthal “The Bear”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actors Comedy Series Becky Ann Baker “Ted Lasso” Quinta Brunson “Saturday Night Live” Taraji P. Henson “Abbott Elementary” Harriet Walter “Ted Lasso” Sarah Niles “Ted Lasso” Judith Light “Poker Face”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominations “Beef” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” “Daisy Jones and the Six” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

The Emmy Award was created by the Los Angeles-based Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) as a means of public relations and image enhancement. On January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club, the first Emmy Awards were presented, albeit only for programmes created and broadcast locally in the Los Angeles region.