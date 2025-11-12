Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Wordle Today #1607: Check Hints and Answer for November 12, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Nov 12, 2025, 07:28 EDT

The NYT Wordle today, November 12, 2025, might serve up a challenge, especially if you aren't familiar with sports. Check our hints for Wordle 1607 before you use up your last guess on today's Wordle.

Wordle hints and answer, 12 November 2025
NYT Wordle hint and answer today: Staring at a tricky set of green and yellow squares for Wednesday's Wordle? You're in the right place. Today’s puzzle, #1607 for November 12, 2025, is a word that you’ve almost certainly heard, but it might not be the first one that comes to mind, especially given its unusual vowel and consonant structure.

Whether you're looking to protect a long-running streak or just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, we have you covered. We'll provide a series of strategic hints to help you solve it yourself, and if you're on your last guess, we'll have the final answer waiting for you.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 12 November 2025?

Before we spoil the solution, try these hints to solve the Wordle 1607 puzzle yourself.

Today's Wordle Hint #1: Starting Letter

The word for today starts with the letter D.

Today's Wordle Hint #2: Vowel Structure

This word is heavy on the vowels. It contains three vowels in total.

Today's Wordle Hint #3: Letter Repetition

There is a repeating letter in today's puzzle. (A-B-C-B-D structure).

Today's Wordle Hint #4: A Specific Clue

This word is very commonly used in a particular sport when the score is tied at a specific point. Think tennis.

SPOILER WARNING: The answer for Wordle #1607 is directly below.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 12 November 2025?

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is: 

DEUCE

How do You Play the NYT Wordle Game?

If you're new to the daily puzzle game, the rules are simple. You have six attempts to guess a secret five-letter word chosen by the New York Times.

After each guess, the tiles change color.

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct position.

  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.

  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues, you must deduce the correct word within the six-guess limit. A new puzzle drops every day at midnight in your local time zone.

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO

Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY

Wordle Hint for 9 November, 2025 #1604: FUGUE

Wordle Hint for 8 November, 2025 #1603: ARISE

Wordle Hint for 7 November, 2025 #1602: PERIL

Wordle Hint for 6 November, 2025 #1601: GUISE

Wordle Hint for 5 November, 2025 #1600: SHORT

Great job on today's puzzle, whether you used a hint or not. The fun of the game is in the daily challenge. Be sure to check back here tomorrow for the next set of hints and the answer for the next NYT Wordle.

Well done, and we'll be right back here tomorrow with a new set of hints for the next Wordle!

