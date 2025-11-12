NYT Wordle hint and answer today: Staring at a tricky set of green and yellow squares for Wednesday's Wordle? You're in the right place. Today’s puzzle, #1607 for November 12, 2025, is a word that you’ve almost certainly heard, but it might not be the first one that comes to mind, especially given its unusual vowel and consonant structure.

Whether you're looking to protect a long-running streak or just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, we have you covered. We'll provide a series of strategic hints to help you solve it yourself, and if you're on your last guess, we'll have the final answer waiting for you.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 12 November 2025?

Before we spoil the solution, try these hints to solve the Wordle 1607 puzzle yourself.

Today's Wordle Hint #1: Starting Letter

The word for today starts with the letter D.