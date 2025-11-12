NYT Wordle hint and answer today: Staring at a tricky set of green and yellow squares for Wednesday's Wordle? You're in the right place. Today’s puzzle, #1607 for November 12, 2025, is a word that you’ve almost certainly heard, but it might not be the first one that comes to mind, especially given its unusual vowel and consonant structure.
Whether you're looking to protect a long-running streak or just need a gentle nudge in the right direction, we have you covered. We'll provide a series of strategic hints to help you solve it yourself, and if you're on your last guess, we'll have the final answer waiting for you.
What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 12 November 2025?
Before we spoil the solution, try these hints to solve the Wordle 1607 puzzle yourself.
Today's Wordle Hint #1: Starting Letter
The word for today starts with the letter D.
Today's Wordle Hint #2: Vowel Structure
This word is heavy on the vowels. It contains three vowels in total.
Today's Wordle Hint #3: Letter Repetition
There is a repeating letter in today's puzzle. (A-B-C-B-D structure).
Today's Wordle Hint #4: A Specific Clue
This word is very commonly used in a particular sport when the score is tied at a specific point. Think tennis.
SPOILER WARNING: The answer for Wordle #1607 is directly below.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 12 November 2025?
The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is:
DEUCE
How do You Play the NYT Wordle Game?
If you're new to the daily puzzle game, the rules are simple. You have six attempts to guess a secret five-letter word chosen by the New York Times.
After each guess, the tiles change color.
-
Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct position.
-
Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.
-
Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.
Using these clues, you must deduce the correct word within the six-guess limit. A new puzzle drops every day at midnight in your local time zone.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO
Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY
Wordle Hint for 9 November, 2025 #1604: FUGUE
Wordle Hint for 8 November, 2025 #1603: ARISE
Wordle Hint for 7 November, 2025 #1602: PERIL
Wordle Hint for 6 November, 2025 #1601: GUISE
Wordle Hint for 5 November, 2025 #1600: SHORT
Great job on today's puzzle, whether you used a hint or not. The fun of the game is in the daily challenge. Be sure to check back here tomorrow for the next set of hints and the answer for the next NYT Wordle.
