The United Staes will officially begin to expand facial recognition technology to monitor non-citizens entering and exiting the country from December 26, 2025. The policy is announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who allows border officers to photograph travelers at airports, seaports, land crossings, and any departure point. The move is part of the Biden administration’s wider strategy to reduce visa overstays, prevent identity fraud, and modernize the nation’s immigration system using biometric data. Moreover, recent developments shows that the rule will become effective 60 Days from October 27, 2025 as the trending U.S. news. Why the US Is Expanding Facial Recognition? According to the Congressional Research Service, nearly 42% of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have overstayed their visas rather than entering illegally. Due to this, the United States is taking measures to expand facial recognition by:

Congress mandated an entry-exit tracking system in 1996 , but rollout faced decades of delay.

Immigrant Defense Project warns the expansion could normalise mass surveillance and misidentify minority travellers.

A 2020 CBP proposal to collect biometrics at departure points was halted over privacy concerns.

The 2025 rule revives the plan with broader coverage and mandatory photo checks for nearly all non-U.S. citizens, including green card holders. Trivia Facts and Timeline of Events After all the modifications, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says the expanded facial recognition rule will finally help close this long-standing data gap. It will prevent identity fraud, strengthen visa compliance, and improve border security. Year / Date Event 1996 Congress mandates the creation of an automated entry-exit tracking system for foreign visitors. 2013 Pilot facial recognition systems are tested at select U.S. airports. 2020 CBP introduces a proposal to collect biometric data at departure points, but pauses it due to privacy concerns. 2023 The Congressional Research Service reports that 42% of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have overstayed their visas. 2024 Civil rights groups, including the Immigrant Defence Project, renew calls for stricter oversight of biometric and facial recognition systems. October 2025 DHS finalises a new rule expanding facial recognition checks for all non-citizens at U.S. borders, airports, and seaports. December 26, 2025 The new regulation officially takes effect, making biometric photo collection mandatory for most foreign travellers.