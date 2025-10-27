In New York, USA, a Seventeen-year-old Indian-origin student Jiya Jadhav has been honoured as the National Junior Firefighter of the Year 2025 by the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). This prestigious recognition celebrates outstanding service, leadership, and dedication to community safety. The Firefighter of the Year Award was sponsored by California Casualty, acknowledges exceptional young volunteers who go above and beyond to serve their communities through fire and rescue initiatives. Indian American teenager Jiya Jadhav has been named the National Junior Firefighter of the Year 2025 by the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC).#BREAKING #Firefighter #Diaspora #IndianAmericanshttps://t.co/0ot5AtPjDc — India Abroad (@IndiaAbroad_) October 24, 2025 How the Teen Leader Rises Through the IFD Cadet Program to Captain in the Fire Service?

Jiya Jadhav is a senior at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, who joined the New Hyde Park Junior Fire Department in 2022. She was recently promoted to a full member of the Volunteer Fire Department and has chaired three key committees: event planning, fundraising, and social media. This helps her boost the community outreach and awareness. Before this, she was a cadet in the IFD cadet program. Her journey as a Captain has been defined by passion and perseverance. Moreover, her achievements include maintaining the highest attendance record among 75 junior members. This led to multiple training events and spearheading youth engagement drives, listed on the Volunteer Fire Department website. She also participated in rescue simulations, fire drills, and the Youth Women in Fire Service Day and inspired more girls to pursue careers in emergency response.

Training, Awards, and Global Experience In 2024, Jadhav’s won first place in the gear donning drill competition at Camp Fahrenheit, a national Fire Academy for teens. She later represented her department internationally through the Germany–U.S. Fire Exchange Program, where she earned a Level 2 German firefighting certification. Her mentors and peers at the Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the National Committee for Volunteer Firefighters praised her leadership and teamwork. “She set the benchmark for excellence,” said Neil Brogan, director of the New Hyde Park Junior Fire Department. He also added that her efforts helped the department win recognition as the best junior fire department in New York State. How Jiya Jadhav is a Role Model for Future Firefighters? Jadhav will receive additional recognition from the Children of First Responders Association during a public ceremony at Times Square, New York City, on October 28, 2025. The Fire Council and National Fire Fighter Association commended Jadhav’s commitment to youth leadership in public service. At the NVFC’s Spring Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, she was formally honoured alongside other volunteer heroes.