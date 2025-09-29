U.S. National Coffee Day 2025: Significance, History & Facts

When is National Coffee Day 2025? A drink that everybody needs to kickstart their morning is coffee. To pay tribute to it, National Coffee Day is celebrated on September 29 every year. The tradition dates back to the early 2000s, but America’s coffee culture has deep historical roots stretching to the days after the Boston Tea Party.

According to the latest National Coffee Data Trends report, 66% of Americans drink coffee daily, averaging about 2.8 cups per person. Hawaii is the largest producer of coffee in the United States as it produced over 11.5 million pounds as stated in the latest reports. Read on to know the significance, history, and surprising facts about the U.S. National Coffee Day 2025.

Why is National Coffee Day Significant?

National Coffee Day promotes awareness of coffee farmers and fair-trade coffee, encouraging ethical sourcing and appreciation for the global coffee industry.