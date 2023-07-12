What is Norovirus surging on cruise ships? Cause, Symptoms, Treatment & More

Norovirus: Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis, leading to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. It spreads through contaminated food, water, surfaces, and person-to-person contact.

Norovirus: Health officials in the US are reporting an increase in Norovirus cases, notably on cruise ships. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report that there have been 13 norovirus outbreaks on cruises this year. There have been more norovirus outbreaks on cruises than ever before, and there is still nearly half the year to go. An Iceland-bound Viking Cruises ship that stopped in New York City on June 20 was the site of the most recent norovirus epidemic. On board, numerous crew members and almost 13% of the guests had illnesses.

What is Norovirus? The norovirus was first referred to as the "Norwalk agent" following an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis that struck students at Bronson Elementary School in Norwalk, Ohio, in November 1968. Norovirus, also known as ‘stomach flu’ or ‘stomach bug’ is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis. It is characterized by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. Norovirus spreads easily through contaminated food, water, or surfaces, as well as through close contact with infected individuals. It is particularly common in crowded places like schools, cruise ships, and restaurants. While norovirus infections are typically self-limiting and resolve within a few days, they can cause severe dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. How does Norovirus transmit? Norovirus is primarily caused by the transmission of norovirus particles from an infected person to another person. The virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted through various routes, including direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, touching contaminated surfaces, or inhaling airborne particles. It can also spread rapidly in closed environments, such as schools, nursing homes, or cruise ships, where people are near each other.

According to World Health Organisation, An estimated 685 million cases of norovirus are seen annually, including 200 million cases amongst children under the age of 5. The burden of norovirus is significant; norovirus causes an estimated 200,000 deaths per year, including 50,000 child deaths, primarily impacting low-income countries. Norovirus has been estimated to cost $60 billion globally as a result of healthcare costs and economic losses. What are the symptoms of Norovirus? The typical incubation period for gastrointestinal symptoms is 12 to 48 hours after norovirus exposure. Severe illness is uncommon and the disease typically has a self-limiting course. Even though norovirus can be unpleasant, it is usually not harmful, and the majority of people who get it recover completely in two to three days.